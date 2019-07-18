Coddle Creek
Coddle Creek, a high-energy bluegrass band with a kick from the foothills of North Carolina in Coddle Creek, will perform at 9 p.m. July 20 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. The harmonies and dueling acoustic guitars of longtime friends Travis Weddington and Adam Lawrence are like no other. Tickets are $12. For more information, visit www.carolinatheatre.com.
Yasu Ishida
Yasu Ishida’s highly visual storytelling includes balloon haiku, in which balloon animals come to life through poetry, stories illustrated by Origami, magic and audience participation. Ishida will perform today at 10:30 a.m. at Ramseur Municipal Building, 724 Liberty St. in Ramseur and 3:30 p.m. at Liberty Library, 239 S. Fayetteville St. in Liberty. The performances are free. For information, call the Asheboro Public Library at 336-318-6806.
Randall Bramblett
The Fiddle & Bow Society presents multi-instrumentalist Randall Bramblett at 8 p.m. Friday at UpStage Cabaret at Triad Stage at 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro. Bramblett has performed with Bonnie Raitt, The Allman Brothers Band, Steve Winwood, The Band, Gov’t Mule and Widespread Panic. Admission is $16 for Fiddle & Bow members and $18 for others. Visit www.fiddleandbow.org for more information.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’
In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War”, Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices of being both a superhero and a father. As he struggles to re-balance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works to uncover secrets from their past. Watch all the action from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Central Library, 219 N. Church St. in Greensboro. For more information, visit library.greensboro-nc.gov.