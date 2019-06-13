Classic Journey Live
The Journey tribute band Classic Journey Live will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $35-$50. Call 336-333-2605 or visit https://carolinatheatre.com to learn more.
India Fest
Taste Indian food and watch performers demonstrate traditional Indian dance and music during India Fest from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Center City Park at 200 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. The festival, presented by the India Association of the Triad, will also feature games, temporary henna tattoos and vendors. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.iatnc.org.
Chairman
of the Board
The Beach Music Series continues with a performance by the Chairman of the Board from 6 to 8:30 p.m. today at LeBauer Park at 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. The series is a benefit for the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $10; ages 11 and younger get in free. For more information, visit www.chsnc.org.
Dub Axxes
The Randolph Arts Guild and Jazz and Rhythms at Sunset will present the reggae band Dub Axxes at 7 p.m. Friday at Bicentennial Park at 135 Sunset Ave. in Asheboro. Admission is free. There will be food and craft vendors and a beer garden. For more information, visit www.randolph artsguild.com.