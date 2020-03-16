Harlem Globetrotters (copy)

The Harlem Globetrotters have canceled their tours through mid-May, including shows in Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

 H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record

The Harlem Globetrotters are suspending all games scheduled through mid-May to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the team announced Monday.

The Globetrotters were scheduled to play Greensboro Coliseum on March 27 and LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem on March 28.

The Globetrotters encourage ticket holders to hold on to tickets, the announcement said, because the team "will make every effort to reschedule postponed events as soon as possible." All tickets for postponed games will be honored, it said.

Tags

Load comments