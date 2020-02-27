It’s high and lonesome strained through a Left Coast filter, a musical mashup that puts bluegrass, pop, rock and country into a blender and turns it up to 11.
Lead vocalist Melody Walker and her cohorts in the San Francisco-based band Front Country started out at pretty loose invite jams in the Mission District. Though they now call Nashville home, the band retains its loose-limbed approach to interpreting bluegrass.
“You want the real answer or the PR answer?” Walker says when asked the origin of the band’s name. “We just needed a name to put on the night at the cafe,” she says, laughing merrily. “Basically, it comes from a term in fire fighting, wilderness rescue, first responders, a term in that kind of realm that our fiddle player had heard, and he just thought it sounded like a cool band name, so we went with it. We’ve decided it made sense ‘cause we were in the city in San Francisco playing bluegrass, so it was like the front county, definitely not the back country.”
The four-member troupe: Adam Roszkiewicz on mandolin, banjo and vocals; Jacob Groopman on guitar, resonator guitar, mandolin and vocals; Jeremy Darrow on bass, and Walker on vocals, guitar and percussion, have a sound that has a link to bluegrass but expands the boundaries more than the newgrass movement that brought rock into the genre.
“We have never ever been anything close to traditional bluegrass,” Walker says. “We just happen to play bluegrass instruments.”
The band members plan to expand their musical boundaries in the future by adding drums. Traditional bluegrass has always banned drums from it’s instrument list, but lately, young bluegrass bands are using percussion. For example, Steep Canyon Rangers have added cajon, a box shaped Peruvian instrument that looks like a speaker and is played by lightly slapping the thin sides, to their lineup.
“We’ve always been on our own trip as a band,” Watson says. “I don’t think it’s really a stretch for us to add drums or really add any kind of instrumentation that we want to. It’s nice to have that flexibility and not have to hew towards more traditional ideas of instrumentation.”
Walker’s vocals are country-tinged, but the rest of the band strays far from the three chords and the truth country mantra. On the 2017’s “Other Love Songs,” the band’s rendering of the Carter Family’s “The Storms Are On the Ocean” is virtually unrecognizable from the folky country glide of the Carter’s version. Walker’s operatic rock delivery transforms the tune into stadium anthem fodder.
“We decided that the Carter Family’s ‘The Storms on the Ocean’ sounded like a hard rock song and decided to do it in the style of maybe Led Zeppelin,” Walker says with a laugh. Told that their version might set Mother Maybelle a-spinnin’, Walker shrugs it off, chuckling. “I think she’s alright. She’s a rocker.”
So is Walker, as she demonstrated on “If Something Breaks,” sounding like a rockier version of Alison Krauss.
“That’s a song that I wrote just before getting married, so it’s a song about commitment and relationships, the decision to commit,” Walker says. “And it also was right when this band was about to start going on the road full time, about to move to Nashville. It was really about committing to that, too. So its about committing in multiple areas of your life to this journey that you’re on — deciding to make it work, roll with the punches.”
Front Country has been bobbing and weaving since the band’s inception, even taking on King Crimson’s ‘84 original “Three of a Perfect Pair.” Front Country’s version is not as frenetic, but just as powerful, Watson’s voice smoothing off the rough edges of Adrian Belew’s original vocal.
The band has just launched a Kickstarter promotion for its third record, already recorded, just waiting to be mixed and mastered. “We’re kinda tapping the fans to help us out to get it done and get it out to more than just people we already know,” Walker says of the yet untitled release. “Maybe we’ll go to crowd source for the title, too,” she says laughing.
She says the band is shifting its ensemble to fit the music and the new songs, moving towards having drums more of the time and being more of an acoustical pop ensemble.
Walker’s musical background includes time in several Afro-pop/Brazilian groups as well as an a cappella group that did sacred songs from around the world. Guitarist Groopman was in an Fela Kuti-style Afro-beat band, other band members played in country bands and singer/songwriter ensembles.
“We’ve been all over the map, and our musical tastes are really broad,” Walker says. “We’re just music lovers ourselves, and I think music lovers tend to like our band.”
“We’re so bad about talking about what it is that we do that’s special, but what we’re trying to do is create really purposeful, meaningful songs, music that’s a new sound that we haven’t necessarily heard before. So we’re just sort of reaching out with that. We’re trying to be useful.”
