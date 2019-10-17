When: Oct. 25. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. A Buffet Reception is at 7:45 p.m. Show time is at 8:30 p.m.

N.C. A&T's 2019 Homecoming to feature music, events, more

The following N.C. A&T Homecoming events are open to the public:

What: Homecoming Coronation for Mister & Miss A&T

When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 20. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Where: Corbett Sports Center, 405 N. Benbow Road

Admission: Free

Etc.: Attire is semi-formal

***

What: Aggie Homecoming Comedy Show — Aggieland 29 North

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 23

Where: Corbett Sports Center

Admission: $15

Etc.: Performers are Pretty Vee, Desi Banks, Karlous Miller and Emanuel Hudson. May contain adult content and language.

***

What: A&Tiques Roadshow: Voices of Aggie Generations

When: 2-7 p.m. Oct. 24

Where: F.D. Bluford Library, 1st Floor, 1601 E. Market St.

Admission: Free

***

What: Homecoming Pep Rally

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 24. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Corbett Sports Center

Admission: Tickets on sale at 9 a.m. Oct. 24 at ncataggies.com. Free for students with valid Aggie One Card.

***

What: 41st annual Richard E. Moore Homecoming Golf Tournament

Tee Time: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Bryan Park Golf Course, 6275 Bryan Park Road, Browns Summit

Admission: Register at tinyurl.com/y44kou9a.

***

***

What: Aggie FanFest Friday presented by city of Greensboro in partnership with 90.1 WNAA-FM with music by GQ Entertainment

When: 4-10 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: War Memorial Stadium, 501 Yanceyville St.

Admission: Free

Etc.: The event will feature food, merchandise vendors, inflatables and live music.

***

What: Step Into the Light Homecoming Step Show

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

Admission: $22 in advance at the coliseum box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com

***

What: N.C. A&T Aggie Alumni Homecoming Concert featuring Johnny Gill with special guests En Vogue

When: Oct. 25. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. A Buffet Reception is at 7:45 p.m. Show time is at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Koury Convention Center, Guilford Ballroom, 3121 W. Gate City Blvd.

Admission: $140-$160 at tinyurl.com/yyos68p9

***

What: Homecoming Parade

When: 8 a.m. Oct. 26

Where: Start at Murrow Boulevard and Lindsey Street and end at BB&T Stadium

***

***

What: WNAA Homecoming Parade Stage

When: 8 a.m. Oct. 26

Where: Intersection of East Lindsay and Yanceyville Streets

Etc.: Featuring DJ Jimmy Jam, Wild Irish Rose and Keith Mac

***

What: WNAA Aggie FanFest Block Party

When: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: War Memorial Stadium, 501 Yanceyville St.

Admission: Free

Etc.: The event is hosted by Chip Rice and DJ Jimmy Jam and will feature music by DJ Precise, DJ K-nyce, DJ B-Stupid and DJ GQ.

***

What: Aggie Homecoming Football Game — N.C. A&T vs. Howard University

When: 1 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: BB&T Stadium, East Lindsey Street

Admission: The game is sold out.

***l l l

What: Aggie Homecoming Concert presented by SGA and SUAB

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

Admission: $59.50-$89.50 at the coliseum box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com

Etc.: Performers will be 21 Savage, Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta, and Stunna 4 Vegas and a surprise special guest.

***

What: Aggie FanFest “Gospel Showcase” presented by the City of Greensboro in partnership with Equation Church and 90.1 WNAA-FM

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: War Memorial Stadium, 501 Yanceyville St.

Admission: Free

Etc.: The event will feature food, merchandise vendors, inflatables and live music by gospel choirs, praise teams and more. It is hosted by WNAA Radio Personalities Linda Greenwood and Rick “Sister Francis Oldest Son” Heath.

***

What: Aggie Homecoming Gospel Show — John P. Kee and Donald Lawrence & Company

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

Admission: $39.50 at the coliseum box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com

Etc.: N.C. A&T Gospel Choir will perform.