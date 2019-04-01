Kernersville native Ciera Dumas thought her time on "The Voice" had come to an end. She lost a battle round with fellow contestant LB Crew. But she'll be getting a second chance.
Dumas and Crew, who are on Team Adam Levine, sang Charlie Puth's song "Done For Me." Their nerves showed during rehearsal because Puth was Team Adam's special adviser.
"This is 'The Voice' Battle Rounds," Puth said. "You are free to do whatever you want with my song."
Dumas and Crew suggested a different arrangement of the song that fit their vibe better.
The other coaches — John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton — offered split decisions on which contestant should advance to the next level. But Levine chose Crew.
Dumas addressed her coach before she left the stage. "This has been incredible just coming to this point. Thank you so much."
But Dumas was given a reprieve by Bebe Rexha, who is the coach of the "Comeback Stage." Dumas performed in another battle round, this time with fellow comeback artist, Kayla Seeber.
It did the trick. Dumas was chosen to advance.
"I think everything happened the way it was supposed to," Dumas said. "I'm so grateful to Bebe. I have a chance to go to the live shows."
----
Dumas, 21, was chosen during the blind auditions on Season 16 of “The Voice.”
Dumas, who graduated from Glenn High School, says she got her start in concert choir. She also was co-president of the school’s a capella group.
“I should probably be embarrassed, but I’m not,” Dumas said, laughing.
Her former classmates might not be surprised to see her on the show. She was voted Most Likely to Win “The Voice” for senior superlatives.
For her audition, Dumas sang “Tell Me You Love Me” by Demi Lovato. The auditions are “blind” because the judges can’t see the singers. If they like the performance, they hit a button to turn their chairs around. Then the contestant gets to choose between the coaches who turned around.
Coaches Adam Levine and John Legend turned their chairs early in the song.
Here are the coaches persuasive arguments:
Levine: You are spectacular. The power of your voice. Everything you do just screams what this show is all about.
Legend: Adam and I turned around at the same time because we were both mesmerized by your voice. It’s really gorgeous. We just heard at the beginning the beautiful part that kind of warmed us up. And I think you got a little bit nervous when we turned around.
Dumas: For sure.
Legend: But then when you got into those big notes at the end, and I heard the little rasp at the edge of your high range, it was so good. I felt the power. I felt the pain. I felt the emotion. I felt like you have a story to tell, and I can’t wait for you to tell it on ‘The Voice.’
Coach Blake Shelton didn’t turn around to vie for a chance to have Dumas on his team. But that didn’t stop him from adding his opinion ... that Dumas should choose Legend over Levine, Shelton’s long-time show rival.
Legend and the crowd laughed at Shelton’s comment, but Dumas decided to go with Levine.
Dumas’s mom was emotional. “As a parent, you want you child to succeed, and I know that in her heart, this is all she’s ever wanted. And I want it to happen for her.”