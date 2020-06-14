WINSTON-SALEM — If all goes according to plan, on Friday we may see Jackie Gleason chasing Burt Reynolds on the side of the Marketplace Cinemas building, followed Saturday by Kermit the Frog singing about the Rainbow Connection. The next weekend, a Garth Brooks concert will be streamed there.
Then by the end of July, we should get new movies on the big screen for the first time in months.
June 19 is the tentative date for the grand opening of the Marketplace Drive-In Cinema, with theater owner Daniel Kleeberg picking a personal favorite — the raucous 1977 action comedy “Smokey and the Bandit” — for the opening-night film. The next night, the drive-in will show 1979’s “The Muppet Movie,” a favorite of Kleeberg’s son, Zack Fox, the manager and head projectionist at the theater.
“We’re doing things that make us happy and bring back memories,” Kleeberg said. “A lot of movies hold up ... we all have our favorites. That’s what we’re doing, trying to play the stuff that gets us excited.”
From there, they are planning a slew of recent and classic movies — from “Black Panther” (July 10) to “Zootopia” (June 26), and including a quartet of Steven Spielberg blockbusters, the 1969 John Wayne Western “True Grit,” the “The Empire Strikes Back,” and many more.
Tickets for most shows will be $20 a carload, and patrons will reserve spaces in advance, with more than 160 spaces available in the parking lots between the Cinemas building and Marketplace Mall itself. Information and links for ordering tickets and reserving spaces will be posted on the Marketplace Cinemas Winston-Salem Facebook page. Tickets for “Smokey” and “The Muppet Movie” will be made available early this week.
June 27, Marketplace is participating in a special streaming drive-in concert event with Garth Brooks, in which tickets will be $100 for each carload of up to six people. Those tickets will be sold at Ticketmaster starting this Friday. Brooks’ concert will be exclusive to drive-in theaters across the country, with about 300 theaters participating.
When new movies begin coming back out for theaters later this summer, Marketplace plans to include them in the rotation as well, including Christopher Nolan’s next thriller, “Tenet” (originally scheduled for July 17 but recently pushed back to the 31st), Disney’s live action “Mulan” remake, “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” and “Wonder Woman 1984.”
For the past few weeks, Kleeberg and Fox have been working with the owners of Marketplace Mall on an ambitious plan to revitalize the Marketplace Cinemas — which, like other indoor movie theaters, were shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic several months ago.
“It’s going to be cool,” Kleeberg said. “It’s a commitment that we have made.”
The parking lot beside the Marketplace Cinemas building off Peters Creek Parkway is being converted into a drive-in, which is allowed under current social distancing guidelines. The side of the building has been patched and painted with a white surface that will allow the image to be screened from a mobile mini unit in the parking lot, with a projector that was set up last week for initial tests of the sight lines to determine the ideal angles for parking. The Cinemas also bought a transmitter that will project the film audio to FM radios in the cars.
Movies will start after dark, around 8:45 p.m., and will screen rain or shine. They are currently planning one movie a night.
Food and drinks will be available before the movie in the theater lobby, from food trucks in the parking lot and vendors set up on the sidewalk in front of the lobby and several restaurants in the Marketplace Mall itself, including hot dogs, hamburgers, Jamaican food and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.