WILMINGTON — It turns out you can't keep a good "Swamp Thing" down.
Nearly a year after DC Universe unceremoniously canceled its Wilmington-shot streaming series based on the DC Comics character, The CW has acquired the rights to the 10-episode first season and will air it later this year on the broadcast network.
This is not, however, a renewal of the series, which made national headlines in April 2019 after it unexpectedly cut its episode order down from 13 to 10 — to the shock of its Wilmington-based crew. Since it was canceled, it's elaborate swamp sets built on the EUE/Screen Gems Studios lot have been dismantled and some pieces even sold off for use on other productions like "Halloween Kills."
This is sure to be exciting news for people who didn't cough up the subscription fee for DC Universe's streaming service in order to watch "Swamp Thing" when it first aired weekly last summer.
But it will come at a cost. The CW will almost certainly have to edit down the gory, graphic and profanity-laden series in order to make it appropriate for broadcast television.
The CW said it will announce a premiere date and time later.
The series followed Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed), a Centers for Disease Control doctor as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana where she grew up. But when a mysterious creature emerges from the murky marsh, she finds herself facing the nightmares of a supernatural world where no one is safe.
Virginia Madsen, Andy Bean, Henderson Wade, Will Patton, Kevin Durand, Ian Ziering and Derek Mears costarred.
In addition to "Swamp Thing," The CW announced it has also acquired two seasons of CBS All Access' now-canceled modern fairy-tale series "Tell Me A Story," from "Dawson's Creek" creator Kevin Williamson; CBC's Canadian drama "Coroner," and British comedy "Dead Pixels." It will also air those episodes at an unknown date.
All series will also be available to stream for free on the ad-supported CW Seed app.
