Alternate Endings:
Six New Ways to Die
in America
8 p.m. (HBO)
Filmmakers Matthew O’Neill and Perri Peltz explore modern end-of-life options in America in this premiere documentary. They take a look at the changing attitudes, rituals and mechanics surrounding death, including ways it’s recognized.
BH90210
9 p.m. (WGHP)
Fox green-lights a “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot on the condition that seven of the original cast are involved, in this new episode of the series spinoff. Tori and Jennie meet resistance as they try to convince each of their old castmates to sign on.
The InBetween
10 p.m. (WXII)
In this new episode, Tom (Paul Blackthorne) and Damien (Justin Cornwell) investigate the murder of a young school-teacher, only to discover that her killer is someone very close to home. Harriet Dyer also stars in this popular drama series.
Pearson
10 p.m. (USA)
Keri (Bethany Joy Lenz) is haunted by her past in this new episode. Elsewhere, Yoli (Isabel Arraiza) and Derrick (Eli Goree) show a CEO around Chicago. Gina Torres returns as power-house attorney Jessica Pearson in this “Suits” spin-off.