Love Island
8 p.m. (WFMY)
Arielle Vendenberg hosts as single people live it up in a stunning tropical paradise during a summer of love in this new episode. The American version of the international hit series gives viewers the power to shape the events onscreen.
Songland
9 p.m. (WXII)
Ester Dean, Ryan Tedder and Shane McAnally mentor aspiring songwriters as they try to convince a major recording artist to use their song. The reality TV show shines a spotlight on the creative process as producers work with promising young talent.
Snowfall
10 p.m. (FX)
Franklin (Damson Idris) must adjust his business model when he faces mounting problems on the street in this new episode. Elsewhere, Andre (Darius McCrary) investigates a murder, and Teddy (Carter Hudson) gets a surprise visitor when he returns home.
Pearson
10 p.m. (USA)
Gina Torres reprises the role of Jessica Pearson in the premiere of this spin-off of “Suits.” As she begins her new job as Chicago Mayor Bobby Novak’s (Morgan Spector) fixer, she adjusts to the crooked and dangerous world of politics.