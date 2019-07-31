Unmasking Jihadi John: The Anatomy
of a Terrorist
8 p.m. (HBO)
In this premiere documentary, director Anthony Wonke presents the story of the global hunt for Mohammed Emwazi, aka “Jihadi John,” who became a brutal ISIS terrorist. The film details the experiences of aid workers and journalists he held hostage.
Jane the Virgin
9 p.m. (WCWG)
Rafael (Justin Baldoni) wants to help Jane (Gina Rodriguez) with her writing dream, but his actions get him in trouble in this finale. Also, Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) tell everyone about their big decision.
Suits
9 p.m. (USA)
Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) and his partners at Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams struggle to salvage their firm’s reputation in the new season. Meanwhile, Harvey (Gabriel Macht) realizes he doesn’t want to lose Donna (Sarah Rafferty).
Snowfall
10 p.m. (FX)
Franklin (Damson Idris) reconnects with Melody (Reign Edwards) in this new episode. Meanwhile, the LAPD makes a move against Franklin’s operation. Teddy (Carter Hudson) must clean up Gustavo’s (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) mess.