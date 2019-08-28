MasterChef
8 p.m. (WGHP)
In this new episode, the Top 7 receive a surprise visit from their family members and loved ones as they make their favorite family-inspired dishes. Judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aarón Sánchez star in this popular cooking series.
Ghost Hunters
9 p.m. (A&E)
Paranormal investigators seek the truth behind spooky legends and terrifying tales in the return of this series. Grant Wilson leads a team of professional ghost hunters who use innovative technology and forensic science in their investigations.
Single Parents
9:30 p.m. (WXLV)
Miggy (Jake Choi) feels old when he sees baby Jack about to walk for the first time, so he decides to throw an epic party in this rebroadcast. When things don’t go as planned though he insists that Poppy (Kimrie Lewis) and Douglas (Brad Garrett) help him.
Pearson
10 p.m. (USA)
While Jessica (Gina Torres) stays busy trying to ensure a debt has been paid, Yoli (Isabel Arraiza) comes to grips with personal news in this new episode. Elsewhere, Nick (Simon Kassianides) reels from McGann’s (Wayne Duvall) revelation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.