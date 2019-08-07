Ellen’s Game of Games
8 p.m. (WXII)
In this rebroadcast of the popular game show, Ellen DeGeneres hosts as the participants tackle such games as “Danger World,” “Oh Ship,” “Mount St. Ellen,” “Don’t Leave Me Hanging,” “Hot Hands” and more in the hopes of winning a cash prize.
Card Sharks
9 p.m. (WXLV)
Joel McHale hosts as contestants play an intense card game in the hopes of winning as much as $10,000 in this update of the classic game show. Contestants are invited to predict which cards are higher or lower as they play across the game board.
Expedition Unknown
9 p.m. (DISCOVERY)
Josh Gates heads to the Holy Land, where he meets an archaeologist who’s recently discovered new Dead Sea Scrolls in this new episode. Josh learns how cutting-edge technology could restore scroll fragments in a revolutionary way.
Snowfall
10 p.m. (FX)
Andre (Darius McCrary) lets his guard down when he celebrates the LAPD’s victory in this new episode. Elsewhere, Teddy (Carter Hudson) suffers a set back after doubting whether or not Franklin (Damson Idris) is able to control his operation.