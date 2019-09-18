America’s Got Talent

8 p.m. (WXII)

Brilliant performers who have competed all summer long find out which act will win it all in this season finale. The thrilling high-stakes talent competition features singers, dancers, acrobats, comedians, animal acts and more.

Modern Family

9 p.m. (WXLV)

As Haley (Sarah Hyland) and Dylan (Reid Ewing) prepare for the birth of their twins, the family reminisces about the past year’s birthday celebrations in this rebroadcast. Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell and Ed O’Neill also star.

A Little Late With Lilly Singh

10 p.m. (WXII)

Newly minted late-night talk show host Lilly Singh interviews guests, performs in comedy sketches and inter-acts with the audience in this premiere prime-time special. Singh rose to fame thanks to her viral YouTube videos.

American Horror Story: 1984

10 p.m. (FX)

Five friends leave the bright lights of Los Angeles to work as counselors at Camp Redwood in this season premiere. A killer escapes from a nearby psychiatric facility and begins stalking the people at the camp. Emma Roberts and Gus Kenworthy star.

