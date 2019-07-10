ESPY Awards
8 p.m. (WXLV)
Tracy Morgan celebrates major sports achievements as he takes the stage at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles to host this awards ceremony. Athletes and celebrities relive unforgettable moments from the past year in sports.
Southern Charm
9 p.m. (BRAVO)
Now that Kathryn and Thomas have reached a suitable custody agreement, she hopes to move on and mark her territory in Charleston in the new season of this reality TV series. The show chronicles the lives of socialites in South Carolina.
Homestead Rescue
9 p.m. (DISCOVERY)
When the Raneys finally return to Alaska, they find their home-stead in need of repair in this new episode. Their only access has been destroyed due to a beetle infestation, so they rush to build a steel tram before winter takes hold.
Snowfall
10 p.m. (FX)
While Franklin (Damson Idris) and Cissy (Michael Hyatt) set out to invest in the community, Andre (Darius McCrary) tries to figure out what’s destroying it in this season premiere. Also, a new cook gives Franklin’s crew a run for their money.