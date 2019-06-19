MasterChef
8 p.m. (WGHP)
The top 18 contestants have their first team challenge in a new episode of this competition series. They’re tasked with dishing up party food for 100 VIP guests at a pool party celebrating ‘MasterChef’s’ 10-year anniversary.
NCIS: The Cases They Can’t Forget
9 p.m. (WFMY)
Rocky Carroll brings viewers fascinating real-life cases from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service in this new episode. Agents who have worked on some of the agency’s most significant cases reveal how they track criminals and solve mysteries.
Match Game
10 p.m. (WXLV)
Alec Baldwin hosts as contestants try to match wits with celebrities in this updated version of the classic TV game show. This new episode features Chris Parnell, Whitney Cummings, Jane Krakowski, Sarah Chalke, Rob Riggle and Tony Rock.
Best Room Wins
10:30 p.m. (BRAVO)
Interior designers Monica and Rosa revitalize bland boring bedrooms in a modern traditional style in this new episode. Rosa’s homeowners aren’t impressed with the custom-made window doors, while Monica’s clients don’t understand her vision.