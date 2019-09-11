The Day the Towers Fell
7 a.m. (HISTORY CHANNEL)
History Channel presents a day of programming about the September 11th terror attacks of 2001, beginning with this documentary featuring eyewitness accounts. Other programs feature video and audio recordings from the historic day.
MasterChef
8 p.m. (WGHP)
In this new episode, the chefs continue their London adventure when they travel to the historic Hatfield House. Not only do they cook for judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aarón Sánchez, but also for British cooking royalty Nigella Lawson.
Songland
9 p.m. (WXII)
Ryan Tedder switches from mentor to guest artist when his band OneRepublic guest stars in this new episode. Shane McAnally and Ester Dean also star in this popular music show, which gives songwriters the opportunity to pitch original material.
Snowfall
10 p.m. (FX)
Franklin (Damson Idris) begins to walk along a different path as life in South Central starts to change in this season finale. The gritty drama chronicles the early days of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles in the 1980s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.