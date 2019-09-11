The Day the Towers Fell

7 a.m. (HISTORY CHANNEL)

History Channel presents a day of programming about the September 11th terror attacks of 2001, beginning with this documentary featuring eyewitness accounts. Other programs feature video and audio recordings from the historic day.

MasterChef

8 p.m. (WGHP)

In this new episode, the chefs continue their London adventure when they travel to the historic Hatfield House. Not only do they cook for judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aarón Sánchez, but also for British cooking royalty Nigella Lawson.

Songland

9 p.m. (WXII)

Ryan Tedder switches from mentor to guest artist when his band OneRepublic guest stars in this new episode. Shane McAnally and Ester Dean also star in this popular music show, which gives songwriters the opportunity to pitch original material.

Snowfall

10 p.m. (FX)

Franklin (Damson Idris) begins to walk along a different path as life in South Central starts to change in this season finale. The gritty drama chronicles the early days of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles in the 1980s.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Find extended listings and daily grids at www.greensboro.com/tv_week and every Friday in the TV Week section in the News & Record.

Tags

Load comments