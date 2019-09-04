BH90210
9 p.m. (WGHP)
The first day of filming comes to a halt thanks to the latest threat in this new episode. The cast makes a list of potential enemies, and come to suspect a former co-star who may harbor a vendetta against them. Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling star.
The Real Housewives of Dallas
9 p.m. (BRAVO)
An overwhelmed LeeAnne has a lot on her plate as her big day approaches in the season premiere of this reality TV series about Dallas socialites. Also, D’Andra discovers that the family business she inherited isn’t doing as well as she believed.
Snowfall
10 p.m. (FX)
Young drug dealer Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) rises through the ranks of the drug trade during the 1980s crack epidemic in Los Angeles in a new episode of this drama. This season, Sgt. Andre Wright (Marcus Henderson) targets Franklin.
Pearson
10 p.m. (USA)
Stephanie (Betsy Brandt) and Keri (Bethany Joy Lenz) go on a trip in this new episode. At the same time, Angela (Chantel Riley) gives her neighbors a hand, and Jessica (Gina Torres) handles a problem. Morgan Spector and Eli Goree also star.
