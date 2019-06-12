Press Your Luck
8 p.m. (WXLV)
Elizabeth Banks kicks off an evening of retro game-show fun with this premiere. She hosts as three contestants answer questions to earn spins on the Big Board. However, they have to avoid the dreaded Whammy, who could leave them with nothing.
First Responders Live
9 p.m. (WGHP)
Cameras follow firefighters, police officers and EMS technicians in this new series, which offers viewers an unprecedented look at the work of first responders. In addition to first-person accounts the show also features expert analysis and commentary.
Guy’s Grocery Games
9 p.m. (FOOD NETWORK)
Guy Fieri commemorates Father’s Day by inviting three former winners back to team up with their dads in this new episode. As the fun kicks off, Fieri makes the teams race to the register to determine how many ingredients they can use in their dishes.
Krypton
10 p.m. (SYFY)
Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) finds himself stranded far from home as Val-El (Ian McElhinney) leads a rebellion in this season premiere. This sci-fi series tells the story of Superman’s grand-father, who fights to redeem his disgraced family’s honor.