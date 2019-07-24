Press Your Luck
8 p.m. (WXLV)
Elizabeth Banks kicks off an evening of retro game show fun as she hosts this reboot. Three contestants answer questions to earn spins on the Big Board, which features cash and prizes along with the dreaded Whammy, which could leave them with nothing.
Wahlburgers
9 p.m. (A&E)
Paul heads to Amsterdam to check out a beef distributor in preparation for a potential location on a military base in Germany in this new episode. While he’s away, Mark and Donnie do their best to deal with an oversight.
Property Brothers
9 p.m. (HGTV)
Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott help a Minneapolis couple who are relocating to Las Vegas in this new episode. After a famous drag queen offers some advice for creating the couple’s “drag room,” Jonathan gets to work and brings the bling.
Snowfall
10 p.m. (FX)
After Franklin (Damson Idris) puts his new business plan into motion, he and Avi (Alon Aboutboul) go on a trip in this new episode. At the same time, Teddy (Carter Hudson) struggles to make new alliances in Costa Rica.