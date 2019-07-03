Grown-ish
8 p.m. (FREEFORM)
In need of a little rest and relaxation, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her friends head to the Johnson family home in Sherman Oaks in this new episode. However, she soon discovers that her idea of relaxing might not be what they really need.
My 600-lb Life
8 p.m. (TLC)
Pauline, Chad and June share their remarkable stories in this re-broadcast. While Pauline engages in self-destructive behavior, Chad tries to be a better father and husband. June slips back into bad habits, which stall her progress.
First Responders Live
9 p.m. (WGHP)
Cameras follow firefighters, police officers and EMS technicians in this new series, which offers viewers an unprecedented look at the work of first responders. In addition to first-person accounts the show also features expert analysis and commentary.
Krypton
10 p.m. (SYFY)
Adam (Shaun Sipos) and Seg (Cameron Cuffe) find them-selves in a very different Kandor in this new episode. At the same time, Val (Ian McElhinney) and his Rebels get ready for a major mission. Georgina Campbell and Ann Ogbomo also star.