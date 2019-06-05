MasterChef
8 p.m. (WGHP)
Joe Bastianich once again joins chefs Gordon Ramsay and Aarón Sánchez to mentor talented home cooks in this culinary competition series. Each week, the home cooks go head to head in challenges designed to test their skills in the kitchen.
My 600-lb Life
8 p.m. (TLC)
Lee’s anger problem jeopardizes both his relationship with Rena and their weight loss journeys in this new episode. Meanwhile, Sarah spirals into depression after a major life event, and she must find a way to cope if she wants to keep losing weight.
Wahlburgers
9 p.m. (A&E)
When Paul’s invited to fly with the Air Force’s Thunderbirds in Las Vegas, Brandon tags along and says he’ll have more fun on the strip in this new episode. Meanwhile, Bob learns the business from the ground up.
The InBetween
10 p.m. (WXII)
Harriet (Cassie Bishop) helps Tom (Paul Blackthorne) and Damien (Justin Cornwell) investigate the mysterious disappearance of a mother and her young son in this new episode. The husband is their main suspect, but Cassie’s visions reveal a dark secret.