The Goldbergs
8 p.m. (WXLV)
Barry (Troy Gentile) and Lainey’s (AJ Michalka) wedding is right around the corner, and Beverly (Wendi Mclendon-Covey) tries to make everything perfect in this rebroadcast. Elsewhere, Geoff (Sam Lerner) worries about Adam’s (Sean Giambrone) video skills.
Songland
9 p.m. (WXII)
Country hit-makers Old Dominion guest star in this new episode to hear unknown songwriters pitch original material in the hopes of being featured in an upcoming Jeep commercial. Shane McAnally, Ester Dean and Ryan Tedder also star in this music show.
Psychic Kids
10 p.m. (A&E)
Young adults with psychic abilities work alongside licensed therapists to mentor a new generation of child psychics in this premiere. Together, they try to show the youngsters how to take control of their unique gifts.
Pearson
10 p.m. (USA)
Jessica (Gina Torres) lines up new financial backers for Bobby’s (Morgan Spector) campaign in this new episode. Meanwhile, construction begins on North Park. This “Suits” spin-off follows attorney Jessica Pearson to Chicago.