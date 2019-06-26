The Amazing Race
9 p.m. (WFMY)
Phil Keoghan hosts as the remaining teams continue to tackle obstacles and challenges on their quest to win the $1-million prize in this new episode. This season, the contestants travel 35,000 miles and visit nine countries on four continents.
The Employables
10 p.m. (A&E)
In this new episode, experts try to help Erik, who has high-functioning autism. He sometimes struggles to communicate his thoughts, so he’s been having trouble finding a job. Jaleesa, who has Tourette syndrome, also shares her story.
Best Room Wins
10:30 p.m. (BRAVO)
Genevieve Gorder and Whitney Robinson co-host as designers Sunshine and Barrie compete to transform living rooms and dining rooms into bohemian-style wonderlands in this new episode. They face some unexpected challenges, including a tight budget.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
11:35 p.m. (WFMY)
Stephen Colbert weighs in following night one of the Democratic debate with a live broadcast from the legendary Ed Sullivan Theater in New York. He also welcomes special guests who share their thoughts on the debate in this acclaimed late-night talk show.