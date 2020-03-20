Anthony Mackie, an alumnus of the UNC School of the Arts high school program, stars in a new movie making its debut Friday on the Apple TV+ digital streaming service.
“The Banker,” being released Friday, is the fact-based story of a black real estate entrepreneur (Mackie) who joins forces with another man (Samuel L. Jackson) to run a bank in the years shortly before the Civil Rights movement, using a working-class white man (Nicholas Hoult) as their front man while they have to pose as a janitor and a chauffeur. They use the set-up to help black families realize the American Dream but soon draw the attention of the federal government. Nia Long also stars in the film.
