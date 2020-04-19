Like many actors these days, 10-year-old Mychal-Bella Rayne is eager to get back to work.
In her case, the Winston-Salem native, who splits her time between North Carolina and Los Angeles, is waiting here for the pandemic to subside so she can finish her latest role, in “The Underground Railroad,” a series produced by Barry Jenkins and Brad Pitt being filmed in Savannah, Ga.
The drama, being produced for the Amazon streaming service, is based on a 2016 novel by Colson Whitehead. It is set in an alternate version of the 19th century in which the Underground Railroad is a literal underground train system used to transport escaped slaves to freedom up north.
Mychal-Bella (whose first name is pronounced like “Michael”) plays Grace, a character who was not in the original book but was created by Jenkins for this adaptation. Ereka Scales, Mychal-Bella’s mother and manager, said she can’t discuss the character in detail because of a non-disclosure agreement, “but I can tell you that she is pure empowerment!”
Mychal-Bella started modeling at age 2, first for an educational print campaign advocating literacy and then for other print campaigns. That led to a move to LA to pursue an acting career. She has appeared in commercials and TV shows, including “Togetherness,” “Hidden Springs” and “The Haves and the Have Nots.” She is in discussions with Nickelodeon about possible projects after “The Underground Railroad.”
She is also enthusiastic about philanthropy, saying her mother had prioritized the importance of giving back, and she advocates to help raise awareness of bullying, homelessness and conditions that affect kids, such as autism.
She was near the end of shooting “The Underground Railroad” when word came down that the production had to halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “No one got to say formal goodbyes,” Scales said, “only virtual hugs.”
But she said her daughter understands the gravity of the situation. “She says safety is first,” Scales said. “It’s a crazy time.”
***
Local public affairs program “Triad Today” has moved outdoors in response to the pandemic.
“The ABC 45 studio has been shut down as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, so we’re now taping ‘Triad Today’ at the Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville,” said host Jim Longworth. The move includes practicing distancing during the roundtable discussions at the end of each episode.
The series airs at 7:30 a.m. Saturdays on WXLV ABC-45 and 11 a.m. Sundays on WMYV MY-48.
***
The Disney Channel is commemorating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday with a day of special programming, including a new National Geographic special titled “Born Wild: The Next Generation” (8 p.m.); the visually stunning DisneyNature films “Monkey Kingdom” (3:50 and 6:35 p.m.) and “Penguins” (5:15 and 9 p.m.); and environmentally themed episodes of some of its biggest shows.
Other Disney channels are also participating, with Disney Junior playing themed episodes of such shows as “Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures,” “Muppet Babies” and “Mira, Royal Detective”; and Disney XD’s marathon of the animated series “Amphibia” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., leading into the DisneyNature film “Born in China” (3 p.m.) about such wildlife as pandas, golden monkeys and snow leopards. The DisneyNOW app will feature an Earth Day collection as well.
***
HBO has announced a premiere date for “Perry Mason,” a prequel to the popular TV legal drama that co-stars UNCG alumnus Chris Chalk. The series will debut June 21.
The series is set in 1931, following the origins of intrepid defense attorney Perry Mason, who is played by Matthew Rhys. The cast also includes John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany and Stephen Root.
Chalk will play Paul Drake, a beat cop and aspiring private detective who frequently works with Perry and is his close friend.
***
A new Netflix series set in the Outer Banks of North Carolina and created by two Winston-Salem natives has just made its debut.
“Outer Banks” is a teen drama about a group of friends in coastal North Carolina (though the series was filmed largely in South Carolina), with a storyline about a mystery involving a legendary lost treasure.
Series creators Josh and Jonas Pate were born in Winston-Salem and grew up in Raeford. Their previous work includes such TV programs as “Good Vs. Evil,” “L.A. Dragnet,” and “Surface,” which was filmed in Wilmington.
The 10-episode first season of “Outer Banks” was released Wednesday on Netflix.
The first story arc of “Infinity Train,” an acclaimed animated series from the Cartoon Network, is coming to DVD and digital on Tuesday. The series was created by Owen Dennis, a writer and storyboard artist from the cult hit “Regular Show.” The series is set on a massive train where each car is a separate world with different civilizations and even its own laws of physics.
The first storyline, “Book One,” consists of 10 11-minute episodes that follow Tulip, a girl who runs away from home, upset by the stress of her parents’ divorce, and ends up on a journey of self-discovery between cars of the train as she tries to find the conductor. Helping her along the way are One-One, a rolling robot with split personalities, and Atticus, a talking corgi who is a king in his own car and never lets anyone forget it. The series blends fanciful animation, colorful characters and a meaningful storyline about Tulip’s journey to accepting the changes life has brought her.
The DVD has bonus features including animatics, commentary and featurettes.
