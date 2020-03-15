Burgess Jenkins, an actor from Winston-Salem and founder of The Actor’s Group, is co-directing and acting in a new movie that has just started filming in the Piedmont Triad.
Production on “Making Him Famous” began Thursday and will continue through early April, with filming at White Orange Studio in Greensboro and elsewhere in the area, including locations in Greensboro and Burlington.
Jenkins plays George, an agent working with the film’s lead character, aspiring celebrity Mario King.
“George is a hard-charging agent, always looking to leverage Mario’s position for the next deal,” Jenkins said. “Though hustling and opportunistic, he also happens to be (Mario’s) voice of reason when things start to go south.”
Vonii Bristow, a Greensboro resident and member of Jenkins’ Actor’s Group acting school in Winston-Salem, is the movie’s star.
This is the fourth film from Cornelius Muller Productions, a North Carolina company that specializes in producing faith-based and inspirational independent movies, including “Find a Way” and “Sacred Hearts.”
Like earlier films from the company, this one uses plenty of local talent.
“We’re thrilled with the talented cast and crew,” Jenkins said, “and we’re looking forward to making a terrific film that North Carolina can be proud of.”
***
Kay Genyse, a singer from High Point, will make a return appearance on Monday’s episode of “American Idol,” airing at 8 p.m. on WXLV-Channel 45.
In her first appearance on the ABC show in February, the judges asked her to sing for a crowd on the street, which led to her moving on to the next round of the show. Monday’s two-hour episode is titled “Hollywood Week — Genre Challenge.”
***
A new animated superhero movie coming to home video Tuesday makes good use of Diedrich Bader, an alumnus of UNC School of the Arts known for both live action and animated roles.
“Superman: Red Son,” based on a popular 2004 comic book, is set on an alternate Earth where infant Kal-El’s rocket ship crashed not in Kansas near the wholesome Kent family but in Ukraine, where the child was raised to become a tool of the Soviet Union. Working under the guidance of Stalin himself, the boy becomes a Communist hero, with a hammer and sickle in the place of the familiar “S” on his chest.
Bader provides the voice of Lex Luthor, here a scientist recruited by the U.S. government to help it regain the edge in the Cold War. Like “our” Lex, he’s cocky, arrogant and devious, but this version has more nuance than the usual villainous take on the character.
Similarly, the Soviet Superman, voiced by Jason Isaacs (the “Harry Potter” movies, “Star Trek: Discovery”), is a complex figure, outwardly still heroic but more capable of totalitarian tactics and gradually convincing himself that his will is more important than the personal freedoms of others.
This alternate Earth’s Batman is an extremist bent on taking down Superman, and Wonder Woman is a kindred spirit who begins to question Superman’s ways. Actress Amy Acker (“The Gifted,” “Person of Interest,” “Alias”) provides the voice of Lois Lane, here Lex’s wife, who sees the potential to reach out to Superman’s heroic nature.
The movie is rated PG-13 and has more violence and adult themes than most animated superhero stories. Extras include a documentary short, some “Justice League” animated TV episodes with similar themes, and a groovy 1960s-style short featuring the character Phantom Stranger. The movie is available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K, starting Tuesday. It is also available on some Digital HD services such as iTunes and Vudu.
As a voice actor, Bader is generally known for the more heroic role of Batman — including in the recent “Harley Quinn” animated series on the DC Universe streaming service, which returns for a second season this April. In live action, Bader is a familiar face from such shows as “The Drew Carey Show” and “American Housewife,” and theatrical films, including “Office Space” and “The Beverly Hillbillies.” He told me his training at UNCSA was invaluable in helping him portray a wide assortment of characters.
