Karrie Crouse, a Winston-Salem native and alumna of the UNC School of the Arts who writes for the HBO series “Westworld,” has a big new project in the works with her husband Will Joines, a fellow UNCSA alumnus. She has written and the duo will co-direct “Dust,” a new psychological horror movie starring Claire Foy.
Foy, who starred in “The Crown” and such films as “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” and “First Man,” will play the lead.
Crouse said she couldn’t give details, but said the logline — the quick description of the film — was “Trapped by increasingly horrific dust storms, a young mother haunted by the past becomes convinced that a mysterious presence is threatening her family and takes extraordinary measures to protect them.” A report in Variety adds that the story is set in 1930s Oklahoma.
Alix Madigan (“Winter’s Bone”) and Lucas Joaquin (“Love is Strange”) will produce the film. Variety describes the film as “fairly self-contained, with just a small number of starring roles and a minimalist aesthetic. It’s the kind of project that could bode particularly well for this market, where players across the industry are hyper-aware of the limits of production going forward.”
Crouse, a 2004 alumna of the UNCSA School of Filmmaking, has worked in the writer’s room at “Westworld” and wrote the script for an episode that aired in April. She and Joines worked at the Sundance Writer’s Lab to develop the screenplay for “Dust.” She told me back then they hoped to film later this year.
“We’re still sheltering at home here in L.A.,” she said by email a few days ago. “A few places have opened up, but I’m playing it pretty safe.” There is no word yet when or where production will begin on the film.
***
Character actor Brian Huskey, an alumnus of UNCG, has a guest voice role in the most recent episodes of “Central Park,” an animated comedy on the Apple TV+ streaming service. The series revolves around buskers in New York’s Central Park and their attempts to thwart the plans of Bitsy, a ruthless real estate developer trying to buy the land. The main cast includes Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Josh Gad, and Stanley Tucci as the voice of Bitsy. Huskey provides the voice of Shart, a tagger Bitsy hires to deface the park in one of her schemes.
The series was co-created by Gad, Loren Bouchard (“Bob’s Burgers,” “Home Movies”) and Nora Smith (also from “Bob’s Burgers”), and has multiple musical numbers in each episode.
Huskey is a Charlotte native and graduated from UNCG with a degree in English. He is a member of the acclaimed Upright Citizens Brigade improv comedy troupe, and has appeared in such shows as “Another Period,” “People of Earth,” “Drunk History,” “New Girl,” and a memorable episode of “The X-Files” in which his character claimed to be the forgotten third member of Mulder and Scully’s team.
***
The latest season of “Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks,” which is filmed off the North Carolina coast, will start at 8:30 p.m. today, June 28, on National Geographic. The show follows various crews, some local and some from up north, who converge to compete for bluefin tuna. This season has an all-star fleet of seven returning captains, many of them former champions on the show, including four-time champ Greg Mayer and his ship the Fishin’ Frenzy, and Dave Carraro, a Gloucester veteran making his debut in the Oregon Inlet. Subsequent episodes will air at 9 p.m. Sundays.
***
Mike Rowe of “Dirty Jobs” fame is returning with a new mini-series follow-up next month.
“Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip,” a four-part series premiering July 7 on Discovery Channel, will follow the original series crew as they travel in a mini-RV on a road trip/reunion. In a statement announcing the new show, Rowe said “‘Dirty Jobs’ Forrest Gumped its way on the air in 2004 and changed my life forever. ... I’m humbled everyday by the number of people who continue to watch.”
During the show’s original run, Rowe traveled to all 50 states and tried out 300 different jobs. In the miniseries they will revisit past locations and explore new topics, with each episode on a specific theme — ‘Infrastructure,’ ‘Innovator,’ ‘Isolation’ and ‘Animals.’
***
The CW Network will air a country music tribute for the Fourth of July one day early, on July 3. “The iHeartCountry 4th of July BBQ,” starting at 8 p.m., is being described as a “backyard music celebration” that will include performances by country music arts Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina and Old Dominion, each performing live from the backyards of their respective homes. Bobby Bones will be the host.
Another program being shown for the Fourth of July next weekend is “The Swamp Ghost,” a documentary that will be shown on the History Channel at 8 a.m. July 4 and repeated at 8 a.m. July 6. It follows the efforts to retrieve and restore a B-17E Bomber from World War II that crashed in a remote area of Papua New Guinea. The program will also be available on History’s streaming platforms and the History website for 60 days after the broadcast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.