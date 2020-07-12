Alumni from the UNC School of the Arts are planning to film a thriller in Winston-Salem this August while taking precautions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Where’s Rose,” written and directed by John Mathis, will tell the story of Eric (Ty Simpkins, who has been seen in such films as “Iron Man 3” and “Jurassic World”), a popular high school student whose little sister is found after a disappearance. However, Eric begins to suspect that this is not actually his sister and tries to unravel the mystery of what has happened. Anneliese Judge (“Sweet Magnolias”) also stars. Simpkins has previously filmed in North Carolina, when he was working on “Iron Man 3,” and will be one of the producers.
Most of the crew — including Mathis, four producers, the editor/sound mixer, the director of photography, gaffer, first and second AC, key grip, creature artist, and BTS videographer — attended UNCSA.
“We’ve got a small crew due to the pandemic, so only a few other crew positions are filled by non-USA alumni,” said Justin Boswick, one of the producers. “We also may be using a few more local UNCSA alumni as day players in the production, but that will be determined during the shoot.”
They have privately accumulated funds to make the film and pay their talent, while the crew defers payment, Boswick said, but they are trying to raise additional funds to “upgrade our equipment packages, pay our crew fair wages, and bring in a few higher-end cast members,” he said. A fundraiser is currently underway at wefunder.com/wheresrosefilm, where as of last Wednesday the filmmakers had raised more than $23,000, with a goal of $54,000. “We’re selling equity in our film thanks to the JOBS Act through WeFunder,” Boswick said, “and we’re hoping to get more local investors involved in our project to keep it in the community as much as possible.”
Most of the crew are alumni from UNCSA, having graduated in 2017 or the years shortly after that, who have been working together since college, and many of them had been living and working together in Los Angeles.
“Crewing up for the film, we had to keep our team small and local due to the pandemic,” he said, “so we connected with more alumni from UNCSA that were living in Winston-Salem, and that we previously worked with at school.”
They have also gotten in touch with the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and some UNCSA faculty to help provide some more support for the film, he said.
The pandemic was front and center in their minds when they were developing the film.
“When we decided we wanted to make the film this summer, it was one of our main points of discussion and has been a part of every meeting since then,” he said. “We knew with our project we were in a unique position to actually pull off the production safely during a pandemic if we were smart and prepared for the pandemic.
“We’re not doctors by any stretch, but we knew if we wanted to make this we would have to listen to doctors first and foremost, read what the unions put out, and understand that health and safety come first on set.”
To keep their guidelines in place, he said, they are also employing a “Covid Compliance Officer” on set whose job will be to make sure their guidelines are upheld every day, everyone is using their PPE, and keep the cast and crew feeling comfortable. “We’re thankful that we have a great town to make the film in with resources aplenty, but without an overly large population like LA or Atlanta,” Boswick said.
“It’s an ongoing concern, and will be until we wrap, and I think any production that wants to make a film during the pandemic has to have safety talks before everything else.”
***
Speaking of UNCSA alumni and horror movies, the movie “Halloween Kills” has been pushed back a year. The movie, which was directed by David Gordon Green and co-written by him and fellow alum Danny McBride, had been scheduled for release this October. It is a sequel to their 2018 “Halloween” sequel, which was a box office hit.
Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role from both the original 1978 film and the 2018 film, and the cast has many other veterans of the franchise returning. But owing to the pandemic and the fact that many theaters may not be open or have limited availability by then, Universal Studios has opted to push it back a full year to October 2021.
Green and John Carpenter, the creator of the franchise, put out a statement Wednesday that “If we release it in October of this year as planned, we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience. After weighing our options, we have chosen to push the film’s theatrical release by one year.”
The movie was filmed in Wilmington. In the statement, they said that Universal had agreed to an IMAX presentation of the film, and they are planning to mix sound “with one of the greatest design teams that can slash, scream and creep their way under your skin. We’re going to have time to complete the film with the quality that fans deserve.”
Preparation for a third and final installment in Green’s trilogy, “Halloween Ends,” has begun as well. That film will also be shot in Wilmington.
