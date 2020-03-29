Under normal circumstances, right about now Paul Schneider, a UNC School of the Arts alumnus, would be attending film festivals, working on projects, and meeting the press to talk about his latest production, the Amazon Prime series “Tales from the Loop.”
But these aren’t normal circumstances, because of the COVID-19 outbreak. So he is “at home in New York, staying 6 feet away from everyone, staying inside,” he said. “It’s just weird.”
Schneider is perhaps best known for his roles in the 2014 romantic comedy-drama “Goodbye to All That,” which was filmed in Winston-Salem, and several collaborations with fellow UNCSA alum David Gordon Green, as well as the first two seasons of “Parks & Recreation,” where he played Amy Poehler’s coworker and potential romantic interest.
“Tales,” premiering April 3, on Amazon, is a surreal character drama set in a town where a mysterious decades-long supercollider-like underground project known as “The Loop” has disrupted the fabric of time and space while unlocking the secrets of the universe. As a result, the populace has become used to fantastic happenings — robots, time travel, gravity wells and other alterations in the laws of physics — while trying to go about their daily lives.
Schneider plays George, a stoic family man with a wife and two sons ... and an intimidating father, the man behind The Loop, a prickly genius played by Jonathan Pryce (“Game of Thrones,” “Brazil” and many other notable roles).
“I think of him as being Robert Oppenheimer’s son,” he said, referring to the father of the atomic bomb. “He’s struggling to be the father to his sons that he never had. And part of the reason I was attracted to him was his struggle to be an adult son and father and understand his wife and their marriage.”
He is a physicist at The Loop, where his wife, Loretta, also works — as do most adults in the town, since this is an industry town that revolves around the mysterious facility. With her genius intellect, Loretta may be next in line to run The Loop after his father.
Oh, and George also has a robot arm, which he takes in stride as many of the unusual events around town. Schneider said he found the robot arm “fascinating” and the matter-of-fact approach to it an example of series creator/writer Nathaniel Halpern’s “desire to sort of use the science fiction aspect as a vehicle for something more unexplainable, the nature of our relationships,” Schneider said. “Obviously George has had the robot arm most of his life, it’s not a massive feature to him. I like the fact that Nathaniel explores the hearts of these people, not the robot arm.”
All eight episodes of the first season are being released April 3 and the show takes a semi-anthology approach: Each hour-long story is relatively self-contained, sometimes focusing on a specific character who may then appear as a secondary character in someone else’s episode. Schneider, a film buff, compares the approach to “Dekalog,” an acclaimed 1989 Polish miniseries that had 10 episodes all set in a housing project. The stories are poignant and often wistful.
“Tales From the Loop” is based on paintings by Swedish artist Simon Stalenhag, works Schneider describes as “pretty pregnant with story possibilities. They really have a strong sense of past and future. ... I’d never heard of anyone using paintings as source material for a series.”
Schneider said his training at UNCSA helped him with the series, particularly the way he learned to collaborate with others on a set. “That’s one thing about film I really love,” he said. “It’s not a standalone world. I love team work and collaboration, I really loved the crew. ... To me, I just like working out creative ideas with other folks. It’s kind of the human connection it seems everybody needs, especially now.”
***
Jill Wagner, a Winston-Salem native, stars in a new TV-movie on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sunday night.
“Mystery 101: An Education in Murder,” airing at 9 p.m. Sunday, is part of a series in which she plays Amy, a college professor who uses her knowledge of mystery fiction to investigate cases. The latest installment follows the channel’s latest weekend-long “Miracles of Christmas” movie marathon. Sister station the Hallmark Channel is also playing Christmas movies this weekend.
And with many people stuck at home, Hallmark is offering a 30-day free trial to its Hallmark Movies Now streaming service; for details, go to www.hmnow.com/sign-up.
***
The 1989 film “The Wizard,” released on Blu-ray last Tuesday by Shout Select, was a fun romp with Fred Savage about videogame-obsessed kids. The film heavily promoted the Nintendo Power Glove, a game controller that proved to be a notorious flop. A documentary about that device, “The Power of Glove,” was made by Wake Forest University student filmmakers Adam Ward, Andrew Austin and Paula Kosowski as a thesis film for the school’s documentary film program. It played several years ago at the RiverRun International Film Festival and is now available. You can read more about it and see streaming options for the documentary at www.thepowerofglove.com.
