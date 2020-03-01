It has been nearly 50 years since Stephen McKinley Henderson attended what is now the UNC School of the Arts, but he still has fond memories of his time at the school.
“I was president of the student government for a time and enjoyed that,” he said. “It was ’71, might have been ’71-72. ... It was an interesting time.
“There was an incredibly supportive group of faculty. There was nothing you couldn’t go to them with. And there were wonderful things to do on the weekends, films to see, educational things, and it was a very user-friendly, supportive campus. It was a joy, really, to be a part of.”
Henderson is a prolific character actor whose recent film roles have included parts in “Lady Bird,” “Manchester By the Sea,” “Lincoln” and Denzel Washington’s “Fences.” He also has extensive stage credits and has come back to Winston-Salem for the National Black Theatre Festival.
He is now one of the co-stars on “Devs,” a new speculative drama about a mysterious disappearance on the campus of a cutting-edge tech company called Amaya.
The series premieres Thursday on FX on Hulu, a new channel on the Hulu streaming service that includes original programming and programs from the FX and FXX libraries. There is no extra charge for the FX on Hulu content beyond the subscription Hulu customers already pay.
The series was created by Alex Garland, best known for directing “Ex Machina” and writing the screenplays for such films as “28 Days Later,” “28 Weeks Later,” “Sunshine” and “Dredd” and writing such novels as “The Beach” and “Tesseract.”
The story of “Devs” revolves around Lily (Sonoya Mizuno, who co-starred in “Ex Machina”), a young woman trying to find out what happened to her boyfriend, a developer at Amaya. Enigmatic company founder Forest (Nick Offerman) seems to be helpful, but his motivations are suspect and Lily senses that a conspiracy may be involved. The cast also includes Alison Pill, Zach Grenier, Janet Mock and Cailee Spaeny.
Henderson plays Stewart, one of the corporation’s top technical minds, who is working for their secret development division. Beyond that, he can’t give many details about his role. “I prefer for you to watch it,” he said with a laugh. “It’s a good job he’s got, that’s all I can tell you.”
Henderson was born in Kansas City, Mo., and became fascinated with performing first by reading poetry in high school — “ ‘The Rime of the Ancient Mariner’ is one of the poems that got me going,” he said. “I got caught up in the lessons one can learn through the telling of a well-told story. Once I was in a play in high school, that was it, man.”
He studied first at Lincoln University, and then Juilliard. After two years, he found that he didn’t have the funds to continue there and live in New York, but a letter of recommendation from legendary thespian John Houseman led him to the N.C. School of the Arts (now UNCSA).
“It was a really great experience for me,” he said. “That’s how I got to the School of the Arts, actually, because of Mr. Houseman. He thought it might be a more nurturing environment for me, and he was absolutely right.”
Henderson has had a busy career on stage, television and the big screen, and finds the value in different types of performance. He said that he is drawn to new roles more by the stories they are telling than the format. “I really like that I’m part of something valuable, that there’s some insight, some enlightenment,” he said. “That’s why I love what Alex Garland is doing here. ... it’s just wonderful, with great writing and a great company of actors.”
More information on FX on Hulu can be found at www.fxnetworks.com/fx-on-hulu.
***
Two other actors with local ties are in streaming productions coming up this week.
Julianna Guill, a Winston-Salem native, is the star of “Summer in the City,” a movie that will be released Monday on the Hallmark Movies Now streaming service. She plays a woman from a small town who tries to adopt a “big city personality” for a new job. The streaming subscription service carries movies and TV shows from the Hallmark channels as well as exclusive content. A seven-day free trial is also available. For more information, go to hmnow.com.
Dane DeHaan, a 2008 alumnus of UNCSA, is one of the stars of “ZeroZeroZero,” a crime drama miniseries coming to Amazon Prime on Friday. The cast also includes Gabriel Byrne, who previously worked with DeHaan on the HBO series “In Treatment” in 2010. They play members of a shipping family that acts as a go-between for a Mexican drug cartel and Italian mobsters.
