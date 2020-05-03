Digital channel ME-TV (Memorable Entertainment Television) is great comfort food in times like these, with its assortment of classic TV shows. And starting today, the channel is celebrating the month of May with a Mayberry theme, including episodes of “The Andy Griffith Show,” “Gomer Pyle USMC” and “Mayberry RFD,” plus appearances by cast members on “The Love Boat,” ‘Matlock” and “The Carol Burnett Show.”
Today’s lineup, kicking off the “Month of Mayberry” marathon, has two hours of premiere episodes:
- 5 p.m.: “The Andy Griffith Show: The New Housekeeper,” the episode that introduced Aunt Bee and told us why Opie is so attached to her (though he wasn’t at first).
- 5:30 p.m.: “The Andy Griffith Show: Gomer Pyle USMC,” which spun off Gomer to his own series.
- 6 p.m.: “Gomer Pyle USMC: Gomer Overcomes the Obstacle Course,” the first episode of the spinoff.
- 6:30 p.m.: “Mayberry RFD: Andy and Helen Get Married,” the first episode of the second spinoff, which opened with the wedding and a guest appearance by Don Knotts.
On weekdays, there will be mini-marathons at 8 and 8:30 p.m. each night devoted to specific characters, such as “All About Andy” (May 4-8); “The Fife is Right” (May 11-15); “Opie Dokie” (May 18-22) and “The Bee Team” (May 25-29), followed at 9 by episodes of “Gomer Pyle” and at 11 p.m. (from May 4 to 15) by “Carol Burnett” episodes. There will also be weekday morning marathons of “Andy” (7 a.m., focusing on color episodes), “Mayberry RFD” (7:30 a.m.), and “Matlock” episodes at 10 a.m. daily.
After this weekend, Sunday early evenings are devoted to “The Love Boat,” with episodes at 5 and 6 p.m. each day: May 10, with Don Knotts wooing Julie Newmar at 5 and with Andy Griffith sharing a cruise with Andy Warhol at 6. Then on May 17, Jim Nabors stars in a two-part episode. On May 24, episodes guest star Ronnie Schell and Ken Berry.
The festivities continue all month, leading up the May 31 broadcast of the 1986 reunion special “Return to Mayberry.”
The complete schedule can be found online at metv.com/mayberry.
***
Years before she took on the role of iconic North Carolina actress Ava Gardner, Debi Mazar — best known for roles in such films as “Goodfellas” and “Singles” — got a ringing endorsement from none other than Francis Albert Sinatra. His long — and at times turbulent — relationship with Gardner was the stuff of Hollywood legend.
“I would say it was about 27 years ago,” Mazar said by phone from her home in Brooklyn. “I went to see Frank Sinatra with Madonna at the Greek Theatre in Hollywood. ... He looked past Madonna and said, ‘Who are you?’, then grabbed me and said. ‘You remind me of my Ava.’ I got a hug with him and we took a picture.”
Cut to 25 years later, and Mazar got a call from a Spanish friend about a miniseries in development for Spanish television that was looking for an American actress to play Gardner.
That miniseries, “Ardre Madrid: Burn Madrid Burn,” will be available starting Tuesday on MHz Choice, a streaming service that specializes in foreign TV shows. It is an eight-episode comedy-drama, filmed in black and white and set in Madrid circa 1961, as Gardner — burned out by her relationship with Sinatra and MGM studios and tired of dealing with paparazzi — moves overseas to try to live a carefree life.
The story revolves around a duo — an uptight “maid” and a hedonistic “chauffeur,” played by Paco Leon, who co-wrote and directed — hired by Francisco Franco to pretend to be members of her household staff and spy on the glamorous but troubled newcomer. The miniseries is mostly in Spanish with English subtitles, though in some scenes Ava and other American characters speak in English. It has already been a hit in Spain, where it won several awards after airing in 2018.
Mazar had to work on her accent twice over to play a Southern lady living in Spain. “I have a New York accent, and my Spanish sounds more Puerto Rican,” she said, but she took to the role and “got to go live in Spain for three months and have the most magical experience ever.”
“I don’t look like Ava, but they felt like I embodied the spirit she had,” she said. That includes the desire to avoid the Hollywood rat race and the paparazzi. “I lived in Los Angeles for 20 years,” she said. “For me, I act as a profession but I’m just a regular gal. I like to be normal and do normal things. I don’t play the celebrity game. ... I left L.A. because they were taking pictures of me and my kid when I was pumping gas and buying cereal at the grocery store. ... I wanted to get away from all the craziness of Hollywood.”
She had read biographies about Gardner in the past but did even more research to prepare for the role. “I’ve never particularly wanted to play someone who was so iconic,” she said, “but this was so well written, so original. ... It’s so good and for me, it’s a real departure.
“She was a full-spirited girl, and it comes across,” she said, “I think I did her some justice.”
Since filming the role, Mazar said, “I actually had the privilege and honor of becoming friends with her niece. She lives down by the museum,” she added, referring to the Ava Gardner Museum in Smithfield. They have shared stories, and Thompson even sent her a napkin from the 1950s or ‘60s with Ava’s monogram on it. Mazar said she hopes to be able to visit the museum and get a tour, then “lay some flowers on Ava’s grave and show some respect. I will do it sometime.”
Mazar and her husband, Italian celebrity chef Gabriele Corcos, are planning to move to his native Italy in the near future. They are now sheltering in place in Brooklyn. Mazar has already been through COVID-19, having come down with the virus in early March. “I’ve recovered, but it was really gnarly,” she said. “It came in ebbs and flows. It took me a good six weeks to get over.”
The last thing that came back, she said, was her sense of taste and smell. “I’m glad it’s behind me,” she said.
For more information on the MHz Choice streaming service, go to mhzchoice.com, where new customers can get a free seven-day trial and other offers.
***
David Gordon Green, Danny McBride and Jody Hill, UNC-School of the Arts alumni, have collaborated with HBO on such popular comedies as “Eastbound and Down,” “Vice Principals” and “The Righteous Gemstones.” But their next project with the channel will take a darker turn.
They are executive producers of “Hellraiser,” a planned new TV series based on the cult horror movies, in which humankind is threatened by extra-dimensional creatures known as Cenobites — the series is best known for the creepy character Pinhead, clad in black leather with needles covering his face. Green will also direct the pilot and several more episodes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.