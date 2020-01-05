Awards season kicks off tonight, with the Golden Globe Awards, including nominations for several shows with UNC School of the Arts ties.
“Fleabag,” a dark British comedy, is up for “Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy,” with a cast that includes Brett Gelman, a UNCSA alum. And “Fosse/Verdon,” co-starring UNCSA high school alumna Margaret Qualley and featuring another, Paloma Garcia-Lee, is nominated for “Best Television Limited Series.”
Both are strong contenders to win their categories, though the success of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” may push “Fleabag” to the side in the comedy category. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the creator and star of “Fleabag,” is also up for a Best Actress award. In the limited series category, “Fosse/Verdon” garnered significant critical acclaim, though “Chernobyl,” as one of the most compelling miniseries in memory, may take the award.
The Golden Globes are one of the few awards ceremonies that touch on both television and films. Ricky Gervais is returning as host for the event, which will be broadcast live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
***
The British sci-fi series “Doctor Who” moves into its regular time slot today, following a season premiere that aired as a New Year’s Day special.
The premiere, “Spyfall Part 1,” will be repeated at 6:35 p.m. on BBC America, leading into the follow-up, “Spyfall Part 2” at 8 p.m. The story blends the usual Doctor Who alien menace — this time possibly baddies from another dimension, not just another planet — with spy thriller, as the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and her companions investigate the assassinations of secret agents from various countries.
Guest star Lenny Henry plays a rich industrialist who may be tied into the case — a familiar trope from “Bond” films — and part one had an amusing cameo from Stephen Fry as the pompous MI-6 leader. Sacha Dhawan also guest-stars as a swaggering ex-spy who has worked with the Doctor before. The first episode ended with a big cliffhanger and a major plot twist, which I won’t spoil here, but which ties nicely into the long history of the franchise.
If you want to see “Spyfall” on the big screen, Fathom Events is holding a screening at 2 p.m. today, including “an exclusive early unveiling” of tonight’s second part, several hours before it airs on BBC America. The Fathom Events program also includes an exclusive question-and-answer panel with Whittaker and two of her co-stars that is transmitted live from the Paley Center in New York. Participating theaters will include the Brassfield Cinema 10, Grand 12 and Regal Greensboro Grande 16 in Greensboro, and the Grand 18 in Winston-Salem. Ticket information is at www.fathomevents.com/events/doctor-who-season-12-premiere.
***
The second season of the HBO drama “Big Little Lies” is coming to DVD Tuesday, with a cast including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley. The story returns to the seaside town of Monterey, Calif., to deal with the repercussions of the first season. Meryl Streep joins the cast, in a role that earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Bonus features include an interview with the cast who, as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, “share laughs and mimosas as they look back on Season 2.”
The second season will also be available on Blu-ray through the Warner Archives, a line of manufacture-on-demand discs not sold in stores but available online through wbshop.com and Amazon.
