A reality show filmed in Lake Norman and the Charlotte area has finally made its debut on CMT, almost eight months after originally planned.
The first episode (of eight scheduled for season one) debuted Friday night on the cable channel, and will be repeated at noon today and 8 p.m. Monday and 10 p.m. Thursday.
“Racing Wives” was originally announced to air in January, but was pushed back to a later date for unspecified reasons. The series follows a circle of friends who are the wives of NASCAR drivers, including Whitney Ward Dillon, a former Tennessee Titans cheerleader and product model who is the wife of Welcome native Austin Dillon. They got married in late 2017 at Childress Vineyards in Lexington.
When we first see the couple in the premiere episode, Austin is teaching Whitney how to shoot skeet while their friends look on. Many of her scenes in the pilot revolve around her relationship with her best friend Mariel Lane, a fellow product model who is engaged to a member of Austin’s pit crew.
Other stars of the show include Samantha and Ashley Busch, the wives of drivers (and brothers) Kyle and Kurt Busch; and a driver from Canada, Amber Balcaen, who is eager to prove her worth in a traditionally male sport.
The first-season finale of the controversial, explicit high school drama “Euphoria” airs tonight on HBO. Hunter Schafer, who attended UNC School of the Arts’ high school program, is one of the stars of the show, playing Jules, a transgender student struggling to find her place in the world. “Euphoria” has already been renewed for a second season. The first season will be released Aug. 26 by HBO Home Entertainment as a Digital Download.
The current season of “Baskets,” an FX comedy starring Wilkesboro native Zach Galifianakis, will be the show’s last. FX announced that the series will end with the season four finale, which will air Aug. 22. The series follows twin brothers, both played by Galifianakis, and their mother, played by Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for supporting actor in a comedy series.
Ever since the second season of CBS All Access’s streaming series “Star Trek: Discovery” reintroduced viewers to Captain Christopher Pike, fans have been clamoring for more adventures for “Star Trek’s” very first captain and even signed petitions asking CBSAA to give him his own show.
Pike was the lead of the original 1965 unsold pilot of “Star Trek.” NBC rejected the pilot, but ordered another one.
However, star Jeffrey Hunter declined to return as Pike. He was replaced by William Shatner as Captain Kirk for the second pilot, and the rest is pop culture history.
In “Discovery” season two, which is set about 10 years before Kirk’s adventures on the original series, Pike took temporary command of the starship USS Discovery. Actor Anson Mount (“Hell on Wheels”) took the reins from Hunter, in a performance that was so seamless one episode even started with a flashback to Hunter and shifted over to Mount.
Pike and his crew, particularly his enigmatic first officer Number One and earnest young science officer Lt. Spock, are featured in “The Enterprise War,” a book by John Jackson Miller that was just released by Simon & Schuster. The book reveals what Pike and the crew of the Enterprise were up to during the first season of “Discovery.” Miller weaves clever shout-outs to the history of “Star Trek” with a new story in which the Enterprise is caught in the middle of a separate conflict while the war rages on back home.
The book is the latest novel in Simon & Schuster’s line of “Star Trek: Discovery” books that expand on characters from the TV series, the most recent being “The Way to the Stars,” about the scene-stealing Cadet Tilly, and “Fear Itself,” about the character Commander Saru.
Later this year, CBS All Access will begin showing six “Short Treks,” short films that expand on characters from the series, with three of the six installments scheduled to involve Pike, Spock and/or Number One.
The PBS documentary “State of the Art” comes to DVD Tuesday, following the journeys of a team of curators from the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas as they travel the country recruiting artists for an exhibition about contemporary art. Those artists include Peter Glenn Oakley, a sculptor from Banner Elk.
Also new this Tuesday from PBS: the third and final season of “Jamestown,” a British drama set in 1619, following English settlers trying to establish a colony in the New World; “American Experience: Woodstock — Three Days That Defined a Generation,” a documentary that looks at the history and legacy of the concert that celebrates its fiftieth anniversary later this month; and Tom Lehrer: Live in Copenhagen, a rarely-seen 1967 concert film with the satiric musician performing such memorable songs as “Poisoning Pigeons in the Park,” “I Wanna Go Back to Dixie” and “The Vatican Rag.”
The first two seasons of Netflix’s existential dark comedy “Bojack Horseman” are now available in a Blu-ray set with behind-the-scenes features including commentary and animatics. Will Arnett provides the voice of the title character, an anthropomorphic horse who was the star of a terrible sitcom years earlier and desperately clings to his last vestiges of fame. Unfortunately, he must also contend with his depression, self-destructive tendencies, relentlessly bad luck, and generally unpleasant demeanor. The cast also includes Amy Sedaris, who grew up in Raleigh, as Bojack’s hard-charging agent, plus Alison Brie, Paul F. Tompkins and Aaron Paul.