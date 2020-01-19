It’s a good time to be a Trekkie.
Following on the success of the streaming “Star Trek: Discovery,” CBS All Access is this week bringing Jean-Luc Picard back to television.
“Star Trek: Picard” will debut Thursday on the streaming service, bringing Patrick Stewart back to the role he played from 1987 to 1994 in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and then in four feature films. Picard was last seen in 2002’s “Star Trek: Nemesis.” Since then, Stewart has stayed busy, with acting roles including “Blunt Talk” and “American Dad!,” the “X-Men” movies, stage work with the Royal Shakespeare Company, and much more.
In “Star Trek: Picard,” he is long-retired from Starfleet following a tragic incident 14 years earlier. A stranger visits the vineyard where he lives, drawing Picard out of retirement to investigate a mystery that has ties to his past. Brent Spiner, who played Data, returns (in dream sequences) in the premiere, and later episodes will include some other returning characters including Jonathan Frakes and Martina Sirtis from “Next Generation” and Jeri Ryan from “Star Trek: Voyager.” In a nice touch, the retired Picard has a pet pit bull he has named “Number One,” the nickname he gave Riker (Frakes) on “TNG.” In real life, Stewart is an advocate for the breed.
The 10-episode first season of “Picard” will be shown weekly, Thursdays on CBSAA. Information on the service and apps that will play it can be found at www.cbs.com/allaccess. All Access is a subscription service, but offers trial memberships, and carries many current and former CBS shows as well as original programming (if you’re not sure about subscribing, you may want to wait until most of the episodes have been released and binge during a trial membership).
CBSAA currently carries two seasons of “Star Trek: Discovery,” a prequel to the original series about the crew of an experimental starship, as well as “Short Treks,” a series of short films set in the Trek universe, as well as all the previous “Trek” shows, even the animated 1970s version. A new season of “Discovery” is in production to be shown later this year, and several more “Trek” series, both live action (one starring Michelle Yeoh) and animated, are also in the works.
A prequel comic book miniseries for “Picard” is now available, and a novel is due in February from Simon & Schuster. A second season of “Picard” has already been ordered ahead of this week’s season one debut, and at the Television Critics Association meeting in Pasadena last week, CBS announced plans for at least two more live action series, but did not provide details about them.
***
The Screen Actors Guild Awards will air at 8 p.m. today on TBS and TNT, paying tribute to film and television. The nominees this time around include several UNC School of the Arts alumni, who are not up for individual awards but are included in the ensemble categories: Margaret Qualley is part of the cast of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which is up for “Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture,” and Brett Gelman is part of “Fleabag,” which is up for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.”
***
The PBS series “David Holt’s State of Music” has received a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to help support its next season, which starts shooting this spring. The series is filmed in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and South Carolina.
***
The son of a character actor featured in “The Andy Griffith Show” is planning a movie inspired by the continuing popularity of the series. Stark Howell is the son of Hoke Howell, who played Dud Wash on two episodes of “Andy” and appeared in many other TV shows. The planned movie, “Mayberry Man,” is a family-friendly comedy about a movie star who attends a festival devoted to Mayberry. Stark Howell will write and direct, and has lined up some veterans of TAGS to appear in the film, including Clint Howard, Maggie Peterson and Ronnie Schell, as well as the offspring of other stars. A Kickstarter campaign has been set up to raise the money to make the film; the project will be funded if it reaches its goal of $100,000 by Feb. 29. More information is at www.mayberryman.com.
***
The first season of “Perfect Harmony” draws to a close at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on NBC, with the characters participating in a regional choir competition. The show’s cast includes Geno Segers, a Winston-Salem native, and Anna Camp, a UNCSA alumna. There is no word yet if the series will return for a second season, but fingers crossed. Camp will next appear in “The Lovebirds,” a romantic comedy/mystery starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae that is scheduled to be released in theaters April 3.
