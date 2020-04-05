Today, UNC-TV is airing an intriguing new biographical film at 10 p.m. “The Windermere Children” is based on the true story of Holocaust orphans who were sent to an estate in England in August 1945, where they learned how to heal and reclaim their lives and get ready to be adopted into a new culture. It is based on the stories of orphaned survivors themselves, and a companion documentary, “In Their Own Words,” will be streamed on PBS Passport, a digital library available to PBS members (www.pbs.org/wgbh/masterpiece/masterpiece-on-pbs -passport)
“The Windermere Children,” a 90-minute film, will be streamed simultaneously with the broadcast and will be available for two weeks on PBS platforms including PBS.org and the PBS Video App; after that, PBS station members can stream the film with PBS Passport.
***
In this new age of social distancing, a show that encourages people to try to grab each other may not be the best idea. But Fox just announced a new reality competition series “Ultimate Tag” with hosts J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt, NFL stars and siblings. The series won’t premiere until May 20, and according to Fox, “Each week, competitors must vault, dodge, tumble and dive their way through several different epic, three-dimensional courses. All the while, the contestants will be chased by resident Taggers. These larger-than-life characters have a range of incredible and jaw-dropping athletic skills. For the contestants, there is one simple rule: Don’t Get Caught.”
***
If you and your family are now staying at home, you’re probably using your Wi-Fi even more than usual, and may be noticing a slowdown as a result. The Federal Communications Commission has put together a page with tips for ways to make the best use of your internet access and optimize your home network when kids are working on schoolwork online, parents are teleworking, and people still want to be able to game and watch their favorite shows and movies.
Among their suggestions are checking your speed and the quality of your router, creating a schedule so family members can know the best times to stream video, hold video conferences and play graphics-heavy games or use VPNs. “Set guidelines with your family members and discuss daily schedules to avoid performance issues and prioritize usage,” they recommend.
You can read the FCC’s recommendations at www.fcc.gov/home-network-tips-coronavirus-pandemic. And for more suggestions, including reviews of routers and setting up a home workstation, also check out a new Consumer Reports article at www.consumerreports.org/wireless-networking/optimize-your-wif -network-for-working-at-home.
***
“This Old House” is offering special programming with home improvement advice with “This Old House: Live,” a series of specials and giveaways on social media. Each week for the near future, there will be programs and chats on Facebook, Instagram and/or Twitter, followed by gift card giveaways on Thursdays. More details can be found on www.facebook.com/ThisOldHouse or by using the This Old House app, which is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.
This week, the focus is on painter Mauro Henrique, with the following events scheduled:
- Noon Monday: Quick tip followed by live Q&A with Mauro (Facebook/Instagram)
- Noon Tuesday: Facebook Watch Party with Mauro (Facebook)
- Noon Wednesday: Quick tip followed by live Q&A with Mauro (
- /Instagram), and Home Depot $250 gift card giveaway at 3 p.m.
- 6 p.m. Thursday: Twitter Chat Event with Mauro (Twitter)
- Noon Friday: Quick tip followed by live Q&A with Mauro (Facebook/
- Instagram), followed at 3 p.m. by a “Flashback
Friday” with favorite show segments and live commentary on Facebook.
The week of April 13 will feature similar programming with carpenter Nathan Gilbert, then other events on subsequent weeks.
This column frequently points out alumni from the UNC School of the Arts who are working on television — and there are a lot of them. So many, in fact, that UNCSA just put together a handy list of which alumni you can find on screen or behind the scenes of different shows on each streaming service, such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and others.
You can find the list — searchable by service — at www.uncsa.edu/alumni/alumni-streaming/. It also lists some films that alums have worked on that are shown on those services, if you want to expand your couch potatoing (that’s a word isn’t it?) from episodic TV to movies.
The list is being updated on a regular basis, and you can make suggestions of items to add as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.