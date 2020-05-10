This is Mother’s Day, the day we celebrate moms everywhere, those who are with us and those who are gone but whose lessons linger on.
There are plenty of great TV moms, some of whom turn up on many lists: Carol Brady, Florida Evans, Shirley Partridge, Claire Huxtable, Wilma Flintstone, Lucy Ricardo, Marge Simpson, Samantha Stephens, Sophia Petrillo, Lorelai Gilmore, June Cleaver, Jane Jetson, Marie Barone, Beverly Goldberg, Linda Burger, Edith Bunker, Marion Cunningham, Morticia Addams, Lily Munster, Roseanne Conner, Laura Petrie, Louise Jefferson, Lois Griffin, Lois on “Malcolm in the Middle,” Mrs. Robinson (the “Lost in Space” one, not “The Graduate” one) — all great and memorable characters. As I typed this list I kept thinking of more, so apologies if your favorite was left out.
Even such bad moms as Peg Bundy, Joy on “My Name is Earl,” Livia Soprano, and Lucille Bluth and Malory Archer (the latter two played by the same actress, the talented Jessica Walter) had their moments. And as awful a character as Cersei Lannister was, she did have a deep and abiding love for her children.
But often the moms were left out or deliberately killed off, which was a trope of television to make the lead character a widower so he could have cute kids to interact with and still go on dates for their story potential. Sometimes a show would focus on a widow instead (“Petticoat Junction,” “The Lucy Show”) but usually it was the other way around. And there were moms who rarely turned up but had a big impact when they did.
Here are some moms who didn’t get as much or — in some cases — any screen time, but still managed to make a big impression.
The late Mrs. Taylor, “The Andy Griffith Show”: We don’t know much about the Widower Taylor’s late wife — not even a first name was ever given. We can assume things about her, based on her husband and their fine son Opie, but the show chose not to focus on back story so we’ll never know. The only time she was specifically mentioned was in the episode of “The Danny Thomas Show” that served as a pilot for the long-running series. In the scene, a distraught Opie runs in to the sheriff’s office upset that his pet turtle Wilfred was stepped on by a lady at the ice cream parlor. “I want you to arrest her, paw, and we’ll give her a fair trial and hang her!”
Andy consoles him, saying “We have to learn to live with our sorrows, boy. I learnt that when you was just a little bitty speck of a baby, when I lost your Maw just like you lost Wilfred here.”
“You did?” Opie replies. “Who stepped on Maw?”
Amanda Grayson, “Star Trek”: We rarely met or heard of any family members for the Enterprise crew on the original series, but we did meet Mr. Spock’s parents. Amanda, his human mother, was gentle and supportive, trying to rebuild Spock’s relationship with his father, Sarek. She was clearly a force of nature, holding her own against stubborn opposition on both sides.
Jane Wyatt, who played the role, quickly became a fan favorite.
Amanda and Sarek appeared in one live action episode in the 1960s, one animated episode in the 1970s (where Majel Barrett provided the voice), and briefly in the 1980s theatrical films, where Wyatt again played Amanda giving sage advice to her son when he was recuperating from regenerating. They also returned for the 2009 theatrical “Star Trek” reboot, and have been recurring characters in the current series “Star Trek: Discovery,” where Amanda is played by Mia Kirshner.
Rose Ellen Clampett, “The Beverly Hillbillies”: Like Mrs. Taylor and many other sitcom moms, we never met Elly May Clampett’s mother. But she was referred to in a few season one episodes, having apparently died while Elly May was still very young, which resulted in Jed raising the girl to be a tomboy.
Rose Ellen’s mom in turn was Daisy Moses, if you never knew the actual name of “Granny” on the series; she moved in to help Jed raise his rambunctious daughter. All these years later, Jed still held a torch for Rose Ellen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.