A new three-part PBS series will look at the importance of community history as shared through photographs of times past, including an episode set in North Carolina.
“Family Pictures USA,” with host Thomas Allen Harris, travels to communities where people share family photos and discuss changing times. At 9 p.m. Monday on UNC-TV, the episode “North Carolina” will look at how Durham evolved from a small town to a thriving city; how an American Indian tribe near Burlington reconnected with its past; and how a church with a Korean-American pastor is helping the latest immigrants become part of the community. Families from Durham, Henderson, Hillsborough, Rocky Mount, LaGrange and other locations are featured in the program.
A locally-produced program, “Family Pictures North Carolina,” will air after the national premiere episode, at 10 p.m. Monday on UNC-TV.
The second episode, at 8 p.m. Tuesday, focuses on the Detroit area, and the third episode, at 9 p.m. Tuesday, focuses on southwest Florida, including Fort Myers and the Paradise Coast.
At a time when so many photos are so readily available on social media and smartphones, the show is a reminder of times past and how sometimes only one or two photos might exist to remind someone of an ancestor or a cherished memory. More information on the series, and tips on sharing family photos, can be found at familypicturesusa.com.
***
Fans of “I Love Lucy” who want to see the beloved redhead in color are in luck. “I Love Lucy: Colorized Collection” is coming to DVD Tuesday from CBS Home Entertainment, with 16 colorized episodes of the classic sitcom. They include such classics as “Lucy Does a TV Commercial” (the Vitameatavegamin episode), the grape-stomping of “Lucy’s Italian Movie,” the chocolate factory conveyer belt chaos of “Job Switching,” and episodes with such guest stars as Harpo Marx, John Wayne and Superman.
Bonus features include a colorized version of stick figure animation from the 1950s of the cast singing “Jingle Bells,” and a look at the process that was used to convert the old episodes to color, which included finding old props and wardrobe to get the colors as close to accurate as possible. While I prefer the shows in their original sharp black and white, it’s a fun way to revisit the classics and perhaps introduce them to a new generation of fans.
***
Fortune Feimster, a comedian from Charlotte, and Chris Parnell, an alumnus of the UNC School of the Arts, are among a slew of guest voices on next season’s lineup of Fox’s “Animation Domination” lineup of Sunday night animated shows. The network announced a long list of guest voices for the shows, with Feimster providing voices for both the new season of “The Simpsons” and the new animated comedy “Bless the Harts,” which is set in a fictional North Carolina town. And Parnell will guest star in an episode of “Family Guy” this coming season.
Other celebrity guests in the new season will include:
- “The Simpsons”: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Jim Parsons, Scott Bakula, John Mulaney, Bob Odenkirk, Jason Momoa, Jane Goodall
- “Bless the Harts”: Holly Hunter, Mary Steenburgen
- “Bob’s Burgers”: Megan Mullally, Sarah and Laura Silverman, Jenny Slate, Jim Gaffigan, Billy Eichner, Damon Wayans Jr., Kathryn Hahn
- “Family Guy”: Bryan Cranston, Niecy Nash, Mike Judge, Hank Azaria, Danny Trejo, Kenny Loggins, Christopher Meloni, Judy Greer
The “Animation Domination” lineup starts its new season Sept. 29 on Fox.
***
Adult Swim’s surreal animated comedy “Squidbillies” starts its new season tonight, with back-to-back 15-minute episodes at midnight and 12:15 a.m. The series was co-created by Dave Willis, an alumnus of Wake Forest University who also provides narration and guest voices. Stuart Daniel Baker, an Albemarle native, provides the voice of the lead character, Early Cuyler, a bombastic, violent redneck squid who is, as Adult Swim puts it, “addicted to ignorance and raising hell in the red clay of Dougal County, Georgia.”
Baker is a musician who performs rockabilly and country music under the stage name Unknown Hinson, based on a character he created for Charlotte-area public access TV back in the 1990s.
This is the 12th season of “Squidbillies,” and a 13th season has already been ordered.