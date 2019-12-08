One of the biggest events in comic book history comes to TV starting tonight.
CW’s popular lineup of superhero shows is adapting “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” a 1985-86 comic book miniseries that had heroes — and villains — from parallel versions of Earth joining forces against a common foe. The foe threatened to obliterate all life with an “anti-matter wave” that swept across dimension after dimension, leaving nothing in its wake.
In addition to the regulars on the CW shows, the storyline will incorporate actors from other DC Comics shows and films of the past, including “Smallville,” “Birds of Prey,” the 1990s version of “The Flash,” and the feature film “Superman Returns.”
Kevin Conroy, who has provided the voice of Batman in animated form since 1992, is making his live-action debut in the role, and Burt Ward, who played Robin in the 1960s “Batman,” and Robert Wuhl, a co-star in Tim Burton’s 1989 “Batman,” reportedly have cameo roles as well. There was some speculation about other cameos, including 1970s Wonder Woman Lynda Carter, but, at last word, that hadn’t come to pass.
The events of the Crisis were hinted at as far back as the first episode of “The Flash” in 2014. In the original 1980s comics, both Supergirl and The Flash died saving the multiverse, but things will no doubt play out differently in the TV version.
The crossover story starts on “Supergirl” at 8 p.m. tonight, followed by “Batwoman” on Monday (that night’s “Black Lightning” also ties into the story) and “The Flash” on Tuesday. After the winter break, the story will conclude on Jan. 14, with “Arrow” and “Legends of Tomorrow.”
***
It’s been two years, but “Simpsons” collectors can finally fill the gap between the 18th-season DVD set, which was released in 2017, and the 20th-season set, which released way back in 2010 (Fox Home Entertainment skipped ahead back then to celebrate the show’s anniversary).
“The Simpsons: The Nineteenth Season” has just come to DVD, with antics including Homer’s stints as an opera singer and a tow-truck driver; Comic Book Guy getting new competition; the returns of Sideshow Bob and Homer’s mom; and Springfield getting caught up in political intrigue. The four-disc set has bonus features, including audio commentary on each episode by the crew and sometimes members of the cast.
***
If you’re looking for gift ideas for the “Andy Griffith Show” fan in your life, Liberty Grove Press has a couple of options. They have released a “2020 Mayberry Day-by-Day Flip Book Calendar,” with trivia about the show and its cast; a book called “Mayberry Firsts: A Compendium of Historical Essays on the Classic Television Series”; and a T-shirt that lists the show’s main characters: “Andy & Opie & Barney & Aunt Bee & Floyd & Gomer & Goober & Otis.” The items are available at Mayberrybooks.com.
And it won’t be out till next February, but another Mayberry option you may want to pre-order is a new edition of “Aunt Bee’s Mayberry Cookbook” by Ken Beck and Jim Clark, two TV historians who are experts on the show. Originally published in 1991, the book has recipes inspired by the show and favorite recipes of cast members.
***
If you missed last Monday’s broadcast of “Great Scenic Railway Journeys: 150 Years on the Right Track” on UNC-TV, you have another chance at 1 p.m. today. The special, from Winston-Salem filmmaker Robert Van Camp, looks at some of his favorite railroad stories from his popular-long-running series of TV specials, with host David Holt. Some of the segments have been updated since their original broadcast. The special was originally shown in August.
Also, starting Dec. 28, UNC-TV will be showing episodes of “Scenic Railway Journeys” at 2:30 p.m. Saturdays, and on Thursdays and Fridays on the Explorer Channel.
***
Despite its lascivious title, “The Nude Bomb” was a decidedly PG-rated affair, a 1980 big-screen revival of the 1960s favorite “Get Smart” where the “nudity” was limited to a few discreet backsides. The story pitted bumbling secret agent Maxwell Smart (Don Adams) against a plot by his old nemeses, the supervillain agency KAOS, to unleash a weapon that disintegrates clothing. The film played out as a corny but fun spoof of the James Bond films, complete with Sylvia Kristel as a sexy fellow spy named Agent 34 (other female spies in the film include an Agent 22 and an Agent 36, to give you an idea). Max’s partner and later wife from the original TV series, Agent 99, played by Barbara Feldon, was conspicuously absent from the film.
The movie is coming to Blu-ray Tuesday from Kino Lorber Studio Classics, with a surprisingly robust set of bonus features, including deleted and extended scenes, alternate takes, image galleries, and two audio commentaries, one by Alan Spencer, the creator of the cult TV series “Sledge Hammer!” and a big fan of the movie.
“The Nude Bomb” was nominated for a Golden Raspberry award for Worst Picture in the first year of that “honor” (it lost to the Village People magnum opus “Can’t Stop the Music”), and was banned in my household as a kid when my mother heard the title, but it went on to earn a cult following.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.