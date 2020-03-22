We’re stuck at home, for the greater good but much to the chagrin of many (though to the delight of pets who have company during the day since so many people aren’t at work or school).
Now’s the time to start binge-watching all the titles you’ve been meaning to check out.
Here are some of the many options:
Baseball
Ken Burns’ acclaimed 1994 documentary series “Baseball” is available for free on www.pbs.org and all PBS streaming platforms, giving sports fans a chance to at least revisit America’s pastime even when live sporting events have been canceled or postponed.
“This is a difficult time for all of us,” Burns said in a written statement announcing the free release.
“It’s also a time when we realize more than ever that we are all in this together, that the U-Sin the United States actually means ‘us,’ ” Burns said. “We’ve been through hugely difficult times before, and we’ve come through because we helped one another, and we learned that the best way to triumph over hardship is to come together as a country.”
Find out more or watch the miniseries at www.pbs.org/show/baseball.
Broadway
The BroadwayHD app has streaming video feeds of such hit plays as “Cats,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Carousel,” “Kinky Boots” and hundreds of other productions, including Shakespeare, family-friendly theater, foreign theater, vintage shows and more.
There’s a free seven-day trial, after which the service is $8.99 a month. For more information, go to www.broadwayhd.com.
British TV
The British-themed streaming service BritBox has a mix of new and old British shows.
One recent offering, which went up on March 17, is a new season of “Inside No. 9,” a dark comedy anthology series created by comedy duo Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, whose previous work includes “League of Gentlemen” and “Psychoville.” Each episode is a self-contained story revolving around a “number 9,” whether it be an address, a police car number, a restaurant name, or something else. Guest stars include Jenna Coleman (“Victoria,” “Doctor Who”), David Morrissey (“The Walking Dead”), and Fionn Whitehead (“Dunkirk”).
BritBox has a seven-day free trial; more information is available at www.britbox.com/home.
Another streaming service with a lot of British offerings, Acorn TV, has just extended its seven-day trial period for new subscribers to 30 days. They carry a lot of British, Australian, Canadian and other foreign programming, including “Midsomer Mysteries,” “Agatha Raisin,” “Doc Martin,” “Detectorists,” “Jack Irish,” “Slings & Arrows,” “Murdoch Mysteries” and many others. New subscribers can go to acorn.tv and use the special code FREE30 for the 30-day trial period.
‘Star Trek: Picard’
This is the perfect week to catch up on “Star Trek: Picard,” the latest offering from the CBS All Access streaming service, which has been releasing one episode a week. If you’ve been waiting to catch up with it with a one-week free trial membership, this is the time; the season finale will be available starting Thursday, so you can binge during the week leading up to the premiere of that episode. The series follows Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, now retired but back for a new mission. Picard was the captain of the Enterprise in “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”
CBS All Access also has the first two seasons of the prequel series “Star Trek: Discovery” (a third season is due this year, but the date has not been announced); a series of “Short Treks,” featuring short stories about characters: and reruns of all the previous “Star Trek” shows, even the rarely seen 1970s animated version in which William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy and most of the original cast reprised their roles.
The streaming service also has other new and vintage programs from the CBS libraries.
The version of CBS All Access with commercials is $5.99 a month, and the mostly commercial-free version is $9.99 a month, after a one-week free trial. For more information, go to www.cbs.com/cbs-all-access/
New movies
With most movie theaters temporarily shut down, more movies are making an early jump to Video On Demand. Universal is releasing its current films “The Invisible Man,” “Emma” and “The Hunt” — which was directed by Craig Zobel, an alumnus of the UNC School of the Arts, and co-stars another alum, Steve Coulter — for a $19.99 rental for a 48-hour window. One of their big coming movies, “Trolls World Tour,” will follow on April 10, in time for Easter weekend.
