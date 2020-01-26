Jared Grimes, an actor and dancer who grew up in High Point, had a few guest spots last season on NBC’s “Manifest.” And now his character is back on the show in a new plot thread.
The series follows the survivors of a plane mishap that appears to have thrown the crew and passengers five years into their future, returning to families who had grown accustomed to the belief they had died. Grimes plays Adrian, a charismatic man who has formed a church that believes divine intervention was involved in what happened to the flight. The church featured in last week’s episode, in which they recruited Olive, one of the show’s main characters, into their group. Her father, aunt and brother were among the passengers, and she struggles to reconnect when they return after five years.
Grimes appeared in a few scenes in last week’s episode, telling his congregation, “To be wiped from the face of the Earth only to return is an undeniable message to the world.” He will be featured in Monday’s installment, airing at 10 p.m. on WXII-Channel 12, preaching further about miracles and talking with Olive about the future, and he will continue to appear in episodes into February, where his followers cause tension with the general public and people are wary of whether they are a cult.
Grimes, an alumnus of the Community Theatre of Greensboro and the New York Youth Tap Ensemble of Chapel Hill, has appeared in such Broadway productions as “After Midnight” and “Holler If You Hear Me,” and is on the faculty of the Broadway Dance Center in New York. He made his choreography debut in Cirque du Soleil’s off-Broadway show “Banana Shpeel” and has performed alongside such legends as Wynton Marsalis, Gregory Hines and Ben Vereen. He also has had guest roles in such TV shows as “Boardwalk Empire” and “Fringe.”
The show that started CW’s seemingly unending superhero craze comes to an end Tuesday.
“Arrow,” starring Stephen Amell, wraps up its eight-season run with an episode appropriately titled “Fadeout” at 9 p.m. It is preceded by an hourlong retrospective titled “Hitting the Bullseye” at 8 p.m., featuring interviews with the cast and producers.
Though “Arrow” is ending, the show’s legacy continues. In addition to all the subsequent DC Universe shows that were renewed by CW earlier this month — “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Black Lightning,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and “Batwoman” — at least two more DC hero shows are in development, a spinoff focusing on supporting characters from “Arrow” and a series that would focus on Superman and Lois Lane, who have had supporting roles in “Supergirl” and were featured in the recent crossover event among all the DC CW shows.
The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro will be the focus of an eight-episode documentary series that will be shown this fall on the Nat Geo Wild cable channel. The series, titled “World’s Biggest Zoo,” will look at stories ranging “from emergency and routine animal procedures and animal husbandry to rescue, rehabilitation and release,” according to Nat Geo. The N.C. Zoo covers 2,600 acres.
The first season of “Roswell, New Mexico,” a sci-fi drama about aliens posing as young adult humans, is coming to DVD Tuesday from the Warner Archives, a line of manufacture-on-demand DVDs. The series is shown on the CW network and is based on the Roswell High book series, which previously inspired the cult 1999-2002 series “Roswell.”
Other recent Warner Archives releases have included the first season of “You,” co-starring Elizabeth Lail, an alumna of the UNC School of the Arts, and the third season of “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper,” a popular 1990s sitcom with Mark Curry as a substitute teacher. The discs are not sold in stores but are available at wbshop.com and Amazon.
