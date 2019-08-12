A true crime documentary series set in Clemmons will premiere on the Viceland cable channel later this month.

"The Devil You Know," a five-episode series about the case of Pazuzu Algarad — an avowed demon worshiper accused in two murders — will make its debut at 10 p.m. Aug. 27.

The show will feature interviews with local journalists, including Winston-Salem Journal reporter Michael Hewlett, as well as authorities, friends and neighbors of Algarad and people who were close to his victims.

Viceland describes the series as its "first foray into serialized true crime storytelling."

Viceland is channel 133 on Spectrum Cable's digital lineup. It can also be found on DirecTV (channel 271), Dish Network (121) and AT&T U-verse (channel 257), as well as other television services.

