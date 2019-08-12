Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
An SBI investigator examines the front door at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons on Oct. 6, 2014. Pazuzu Algarad lived there with girlfriend Amber Burch. Both were charged with murder after two bodies were found buried in the backyard.
A crew from Charles Harris Construction Company removes the contents of the garage at the Pazuzu Algarad house at 2749 Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons, April 22, 2015.
Walt Unks/Journal
A true crime documentary series set in Clemmons will premiere on the Viceland cable channel later this month.
"The Devil You Know," a five-episode series about the case of Pazuzu Algarad — an avowed demon worshiper accused in two murders — will make its debut at 10 p.m. Aug. 27.
The show will feature interviews with local journalists, including Winston-Salem Journal reporter Michael Hewlett, as well as authorities, friends and neighbors of Algarad and people who were close to his victims.
Viceland describes the series as its "first foray into serialized true crime storytelling."
Viceland is channel 133 on Spectrum Cable's digital lineup. It can also be found on DirecTV (channel 271), Dish Network (121) and AT&T U-verse (channel 257), as well as other television services.