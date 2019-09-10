Pandora

8 p.m. (WCWG)

When Jax (Priscilla Quintana), Xander (Oliver Dench) and Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) are stranded on an alien world, they must work together to survive in this new episode. Unfortunately, personal issues threaten to fragment the group.

Chopped

9 p.m. (FOOD NETWORK)

Host Ted Allen welcomes four chefs, who embrace a melted-cheese theme in this new episode. As they set out to give the judges stretchable, crave worthy dishes, they find a platter of comfort food in the first basket.

Stay or Sell

9 p.m. (HGTV)

In this new episode, Brad and Heather try to help a couple who want to raise their family in the same suburb where they grew up. While the reno experts can help the family expand their square footage, they can’t renovate the whole neighbor-hood.

The Conners

10 p.m. (WXLV)

When Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) offers Mark (Ames McNamara) free piano lessons, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) sees it as a chance to test his parenting skills in this rebroadcast. Meanwhile, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) throws a baby shower for Becky (Alicia Goranson).

