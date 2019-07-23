America’s Got Talent
8 p.m. (WXII)
Comedy legend Jay Leno joins the “America’s Got Talent” panel for a new episode of this reality competition series. A number of incredible performances give him the opportunity to use a Golden Buzzer and send an act straight to the live shows.
Pandora
8 p.m. (WCWG)
Atria Nine (Raechelle Banno) learns that the Adari leader will be speaking on campus in this new episode. She asks Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and the study group to help her stand up to her former masters and free her clone siblings from oppression.
Good Bones
9 p.m. (HGTV)
After a partially constructed house is abandoned by investors, Mina and Karen decide to take over the project in this new episode. They race to finish the house on time and on budget so they can sell it for a profit.
Chopped
10 p.m. (FOOD NETWORK)
Ted Allen welcomes a fresh batch of chefs in this new episode. During the first round of competition, they’re challenged to make appetizers using ginger-like galangal and a trendy taco. The entre basket contains miniature fruit and softshell crabs.