First Responders Live
8 p.m. (WGHP)
Cameras follow firefighters, police officers and EMS technicians in this new series, which offers viewers an unprecedented look at the work of first responders. In addition to first-person accounts the show also features expert analysis and commentary.
The Goldbergs
9:30 p.m. (WXLV)
Adam (Sean Giambrone) turns to his family for inspiration when he has to create his own video game for school in this re-broadcast. Meanwhile, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) worries about Pops’ (George Segal) gambling.
Pose
10 p.m. (FX)
A determined Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) decides to launch a business venture to set an example for her children in this new episode. At the same time, Elektra (Dominique Jackson) makes a bold move that shocks the ballroom community.
The Detour
10:30 p.m. (TBS)
In this season premiere, the Parker family bands together as they embark on a world-wide search to find their runaway daughter, Delilah (Ashley Gerasimovich). This comedy follows a family as their vacation goes horribly awry.