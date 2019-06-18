First Responders Live

8 p.m. (WGHP)

Cameras follow firefighters, police officers and EMS technicians in this new series, which offers viewers an unprecedented look at the work of first responders. In addition to first-person accounts the show also features expert analysis and commentary.

The Goldbergs

9:30 p.m. (WXLV)

Adam (Sean Giambrone) turns to his family for inspiration when he has to create his own video game for school in this re-broadcast. Meanwhile, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) worries about Pops’ (George Segal) gambling.

Pose

10 p.m. (FX)

A determined Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) decides to launch a business venture to set an example for her children in this new episode. At the same time, Elektra (Dominique Jackson) makes a bold move that shocks the ballroom community.

The Detour

10:30 p.m. (TBS)

In this season premiere, the Parker family bands together as they embark on a world-wide search to find their runaway daughter, Delilah (Ashley Gerasimovich). This comedy follows a family as their vacation goes horribly awry.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Find extended listings and daily grids at www.greensboro.com/tv_week and every Friday in the TV Week section in the News & Record.

Load comments