9-1-1
8 p.m. (WGHP)
In this rebroadcast, Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) moves to Los Angeles to start over in the wake of a devastating family tragedy. He becomes the captain of the 118 and meets police officer Athena Grant (Angela Bassett).
The 100
9 p.m. (WCWG)
Abby (Paige Turco) tries to find a way to save Kane (Henry Ian Kusick) in this new episode. At the same time, Diyoza (Ivana Milicevic) uncovers more information about the mysterious Children of Gabriel. Lindsey Morgan and Richard Harmon also star.
Good Bones
9 p.m. (HGTV)
Mina and Karen must stick to a tight budget when they remodel a pricey two-bedroom home in this new episode. Their plan includes adding bedrooms and reconfiguring the floorplan, but the project goes awry when the contractor makes a mistake.
Texicanas
10 p.m. (BRAVO)
Karla and her husband celebrate the continued success of their night club by throwing a Havana Nights-themed party in this new episode. When the group later heads to Horseshoe Bay for a getaway, Mayra reads a group chat not meant for her eyes.