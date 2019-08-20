America’s Got Talent
8 p.m. (WXII)
In this new episode hosted by Terry Crews, the fate of the quarter-finalists is left to American viewers as the performers take the stage live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union and Howie Mandel also star.
First Responders Live
9 p.m. (WGHP)
First responders risk their lives to save others in this reality TV series. Hosted by award-winning television journalist Josh Elliott, the show features real-life heroes such as police officers, firefighters and EMS technicians.
Pose
10 p.m. (FX)
Models and dancers support each other in the LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming ball-room culture scene in New York City. Set in the 1990s, Season 2 continues the saga of Blanca Rodriguez (Mj Rodriguez), Elektra Wintour (Dominique Jackson) and the others.
Black-ish
10:30 p.m. (WXLV)
The entire family is shocked when they learn Jack (Miles Brown) and Diane (Marsai Martin) are not familiar with the iconic music of Prince in this rebroadcast. One by one they each explain the incredible impact that Prince’s music has had on their lives.