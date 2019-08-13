Bachelor in Paradise
8 p.m. (WXLV)
Fan favorites and controversial suitors from past seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” enjoy a tropical paradise in the hopes of finding love in this new episode. Chris Harrison is back to host this season of the popular reality TV series.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
9 p.m. (BRAVO)
Shannon Storms Beador, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge are back with new outrageous adventures in a new episode of this popular reality TV series. This season, Braunwyn Windham-Burke joins the tight-knit group of socialites.
Pose
10 p.m. (FX)
Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) deals with an unexpected loss in this new episode. At the same time, Elektra (Dominique Jackson) plans a girls’ trip to the shore. Billy Porter and Indya Moore also star in this drama about New York’s LGBTQ scene in the 1980s.
The Detour
10:30 p.m. (TBS)
Nate (Jason Jones) ends up on a Russian bride tour as he struggles to save his family in this new episode. A dysfunctional family goes on the run in this comedy created by Jason Jones and Samantha Bee.