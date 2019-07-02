America’s Got Talent
8 p.m. (WXII)
Host Terry Crews welcomes performers to the stage as they compete for a shot at a life-altering $1-million prize in a new episode of this reality TV series. This season, Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Simon Cowell serve as judges.
Good Trouble
8 p.m. (FREEFORM)
Jazmin (Hailie Sahar) never had a Quinceañera, so she and her friends plan a big party to celebrate her 30th birthday in this new episode. Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) decides the event will provide the perfect opportunity to test her app, but things go awry.
Good Bones
9 p.m. (HGTV)
Mina and Karen tackle a job close to their heart as they work to transform a condo into a dream home for Mina’s sister and her two girls in this new episode. Their plan for the remodel includes many personalized touches, including a special mural.
OutDaughtered
9 p.m. (TLC)
The Busby family moves out of their mold-infested home, but it’s anything but smooth sailing as the quints’ night-time antics escalate in this new episode. Meanwhile, Adam secretly plans a surprise birthday party for Danielle.