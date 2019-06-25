Big Brother
8 p.m. (WFMY)
A new group of Houseguests move into a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and more than 113 microphones that record their every move in this season premiere. Each week, the participants compete in challenges before voting some-one out of the house.
Animal Kingdom
9 p.m. (TNT)
The saga of the Cody crime family continues as matriarch Smurf (Ellen Barkin) oversees their wheelings and dealings in this new episode. This season, Emily Deschanel joins the cast as Angela, a former inmate who has a long history with the Cody family.
Pose
10 p.m. (FX)
Elektra (Dominique Jackson) enlists the help of Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) and Candy (Angelica Ross) after a mishap with a client in this new episode. Also, Angel (Indya Moore) and Lil Papi (Angel Bismark Curiel) grow closer.
The Detour
10:30 p.m. (TBS)
After a breakthrough, the Parker family returns to Syracuse, N.Y., as they continue the search for Delilah (Ashley Gerasimovich) in this new episode. The comedy follows the misadventures of a dysfunctional family.